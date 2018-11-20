Weinberg: Injuries, frustration continue to mount
A few minutes before Jason Kelce's epic speech during the Super Bowl celebration, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson took the stage to thunderous applause at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Part of the reason for the loud ovation was for leading the Eagles to their first NFL championship in 58 years. But he also vowed that there were more Lombardi Trophies where that one came from, that last season's success was going to be the "new norm."
Ten games into this season, the Eagles have been closer to Norm Snead than Norm Van Brocklin.
Whether it's the rash of injuries, a lack of chemistry, poor coaching, or all of the above, the Eagles have born no resemblence to the group that captured the championship - and the hearts of their fans - a year ago.
He also might be starting to lose the team.
Week after week, Pederson's been stressing the need for urgency, yet slow starts have become a pattern.
"Keep preaching it," Pederson said Monday. "Keep preaching it, keep preaching it. If you're going to throw mud against that wall, some of it is going to stick, so I keep preaching it."
Trouble is, the message hasn't gotten through.
The Eagles entered Sunday's game at New Orleans having scored just 21 first-quarter points in nine games.
After 10 games, it's still 21.
The most convenient excuse is the injuries, and the Eagles have certainly incurred their fair share. The disabled list is longer than a first-grader's Christmas letter to Santa.
Since the start of the regular season, six players - running back Jay Ajayi, defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerback Ronald Darby, safety Rodney McLeod, tight end Josh Perkins, wide receiver Mike Wallace - have gone on I.R. while running back Darren Sproles hasn't played since the first game.
More players limped to the sideline at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Cornerbacks Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox, center Jason Kelce, middle linebacker Jordan Hicks and long snapper Rick Lovato were all forced to leave the game.
"That's a big list," Pederson said.
The replacements couldn't hang with the Saints. That was especially true of the secondary. Watching Cre'Von LeBlanc, Chandon Sullivan and the others trying to stop Drew Brees was the NFL's version of Tyson vs. Spinks.
Even after the Eagles were on the ropes, however, the Saints didn't stop punching. Saints coach Sean Payton caught some flak from fans on social media - and got an obscene gesture from Eagles safety and former Saint Malcolm Jenkins - after Brees hit Saints running back Alvin Kamara for a 37-yard touchdown on a fourth-down play with the Saints ahead 38-7 in the fourth quarter.
But guess what? If you don't like it, don't let them score.
Despite the embarrassing defeat - the worst loss by a reigning Super Bowl champion in history - the Eagles are still in playoff contention. Four of their last six games are against division opponents, starting with Sunday's rematch against the New York Giants.
At 4-6, they are two games behind Washington (6-4) in the NFC East and the Redskins lost quarterback Alex Smith to a gruesome leg injury Sunday. Dallas (5-5) is a game in front, but it's hard to believe the Cowboys will be able to sustain any momentum.
Then again, the Eagles have given little reason to believe they are capable of a rally.
If they continue to struggle, Pederson won't be the only one slinging mud.
