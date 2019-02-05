Weinberg: Millville's Ed Shockley to play for Salt Lake Stallions in new pro football league
Ed Shockley will be part of football history this weekend.
The former Millville High School and Villanova University standout is among the players who will compete in the new Alliance of American Football, an eight-team professional league that makes its debut this weekend.
"I'm pretty excited about it," Shockley said. "It's a very competitive league, and it's going to allow me to showcase my talent and maybe give me the opportunity to get to the NFL."
Shockley, 23, plays for the Salt Lake Stallions, who are coached by NFL and college veteran Dennis Erickson. They open their season Sunday at the Arizona Hotshots.
Salt Lake and Arizona are joined in the AAF by the Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos, San Antonio Commanders and San Diego Fleet.
The AAF is the latest in a series of leagues that have sought to fill the void between NFL seasons with a spring/summer league. The United States Football League had the most success, lasting three seasons from 1983-85, while producing future NFL stars such as Jim Kelly, Herschel Walker, Reggie White and Steve Young.
Bridgeton High School graduate George Jamison played two seasons (1984-85) as a linebacker for the Stars before going on to enjoy a 12-year NFL career with Detroit and Kansas City.
The XFL, the brainchild of WWE President Vince McMahon, plans a comeback in spring 2020 after lasting just one year (2001) in its first attempt.
Lacey Township graduate Keith Elias was a running back for the New York/New Jersey Hitmen.
The AAF has a chance to survive, however.
The league's front office includes NFL veterans such as co-founder Bill Polian, who was a longtime executive with Indianapolis and Buffalo. Former Pittsburgh wide receiver Hines Ward is head of player development.
Next, they have some big names involved as coaches.
"The Ol' Ball Coach," Steve Spurrier, coaches Orlando. Former Eagles offensive coordinator Brad Childress is Atlanta's coach, and former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is his offensive coordinator.
The AAF also is implementing some creative rules designed to create fan interest. For instance, there are no kickoffs. Teams will start each offensive possession at their own 25-yard line.
Probably the coolest rule involves a substitute for onside kicks. Instead, scoring teams will have the option of a "fourth-and-10" play from their own 35-yard line. If the offense converts it for a first down, it keeps the ball.
Every player, regardless of experience or talent level, is on a non-guaranteed, three-year $250,000 contract.
The players range from NFL veterans such as Hotshots wide receiver Josh Huff, a former Eagle, to guys hoping to parlay a solid performance in the AAF into a shot at the NFL.
Shockley fits that category.
The 2014 Millville High School graduate signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent last spring but was released before the start of training camp. Because he had been in the Cowboys' camp, however, he was assigned to the AAF's San Antonio Commanders last month.
All eight AAF teams participated in a training camp in San Antonio. Shockley, 5-foot-11 and 225-pounds, was released by the Commanders at the end of the training camp but was immediately signed by the Stallions.
"All the teams were still in San Antonio, so I didn't have pack up and go anywhere," Shockley said. "I only had to drive about 20 minutes to get to Salt Lake's training camp."
The biggest thing the league has going for it is a TV contract.
CBS is scheduled to televise two games Saturday, and the CBS Sports Network will carry one game per week during the 10-week regular season and playoffs. The top four teams will make the playoffs with the championship game scheduled for April 27 in Las Vegas.
Although I'm perfectly content with watching the PGA Tour event each Saturday and Sunday until the Atlantic City's new Arena Football League franchise opens its season, this is something I'll check out.
It can't be any more boring than Super Bowl LIII.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
