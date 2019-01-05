Weinberg says Doug Pederson is NFL's best coach
Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is the NFL's version of Mike Baxter, the character portrayed by Tim Allen in the TV series "Last Man Standing."
Pederson was one of seven coaches hired prior to the 2016 season, along with Adam Gase (Miami), Hue Jackson (Cleveland), Chip Kelly (San Francisco), Dirk Koetter (Tampa Bay), Ben McAdoo (New York Giants) and Mike Mularkey (Tennessee), though Mularkey had served as the Titans' interim coach for the last half of 2015.
Not only was Pederson the last one hired in 2016, he's the only one who has yet to be fired. Gase and Koetter were both canned last week, and the others were jettisoned earlier in their tenures.
Pederson, a year after guiding the Eagles to the Super Bowl, will now try to lead them to a playoff victory over Chicago on Sunday.
He is the best coach in the NFL, which is pretty remarkable when you consider he was not very highly regarded when Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman and the team's hiring committee tabbed Pederson to succeed Kelly.
ESPN, NFL.com, USA Today and other media outlets rated the new coaches according to their potential for success.
The rankings varied. Jackson (Cincinnati offensive coordinator) and Koetter (Buccaneers offensive coordinator) drew most of the first-place votes. Even Kelly got one, from USA Today's "For The Win," despite Kelly having been fired by Lurie with one game left in a tumultuous tenure with the Eagles.
The only unanimous choice was Pederson, who was listed last in all of them.
"All I can remember," Pederson said with a smile Monday, "is that I think I was seventh of seven that year."
The rankings at the time were somewhat justified.
Unlike Gase, McAdoo and some of the others, Pederson wasn't wooed by a bunch of suitors. He had only one date, and that was with the Eagles.
He got the job because of Andy Reid, who gave his protege a ringing endorsement during a phone call with Lurie.
But more importantly, Pederson was the anti-Chip Kelly.
He had no interest in taking control of personnel. You could say hello to him in the hallway. He wasn't going to blow off the team Christmas party. He was going to listen to veteran players.
Yes, Pederson was the safe choice. But he's also turned out to be the best choice.
This season has proven it.
He deservedly got a ton of credit after leading the Eagles to their first championship since 1960. But he's been even better this year.
Consider that the offense is operating without some of its top players.
Running backs Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement are on injured reserve. Wide receiver Mike Wallace has yet to catch a pass this season. Carson Wentz is on the shelf with a stress fracture in his back probably caused by having to carry the offense for three-quarters of the season.
Roseman felt the need to make a splash before the trade deadline and picked up wide receiver Golden Tate without bothering to realize the Eagles already had a bevy of slot receivers.
Pederson adjusted and adapted, which is the sign of a great coach.
He tinkered with the offense to again take advantage of Nick Foles' strengths. He turned Wednesday practices into walk-throughs to give his players a bit more rest.
And he didn't skip the team Christmas party.
