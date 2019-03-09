Anyone who grew up or lives near the beach knows how strong the wind can be when it's blowing off the ocean this time of year.
Its chilly, salty power can cut through the thickest of jackets and mittens. It will make your teeth chatter and your hands ache. Simple breathing is difficult.
Patsy used to gauge the wind by the garden flag that hung from the cottage across the street. If it was limp, she'd strap on her portable oxygen tank, climb into her blue Ford Focus and head to the nearest McDonald's for her daily Shamrock Shake. If the flag was rippling, it was up to her oldest son, daughter-in-law or granddaughter to bring her one.
"They're delicious and refreshing," she'd say between sips.
That decade-old memory was on the mind of the oldest son Wednesday, when he went to Our Lady Star of the Sea in Cape May to receive his ashes. The wind was whipping, making the traffic lights sway.
No way Patsy would have gone out in this, he thought.
The son was going to leave Mass a little early in hopes of beating the large crowd of folks who always go to the Lobster House Fish Market on Ash Wednesday to stock up on seafood for the day. But Patsy had taught him long ago to never leave until the priest said the final blessing.
Good thing, otherwise he never would have met the elderly woman who reminded him of his mother.
He had shaken the priest's hand at the front of the church and was walking toward the Acme parking lot across the street when he spotted her. She was clinging to a lamp post with one arm while her other hand clutched a cane.
"Young man," she called out. "Could you please help me? Can you help me get across the street? The wind is really bad, and I'm afraid I'll fall if I try to go by myself."
The "young man," who will turn 61 next month, smiled and said, "Absolutely."
The woman took hold of his arm and off they went. He walked to the right of her, trying to shield her from the wind that was blowing the ashes off his forehead.
"I was actually going to leave the church early to get out of the parking lot before the other cars," she said. "I'm glad I didn't because otherwise I never would have met you. I don't know what I would have done if you hadn't shown up."
Once they got to the other side, the woman asked if he would help her to her car. He immediately agreed, half expecting to see a blue Ford Focus.
Five minutes later, he helped her into the driver's seat of her gray, Hyundai Sonata — how she was able or allowed to drive was a question for another day — and placed her cane across the backseat.
"Thank you so much, young man," she said. "Please pass along God's blessings to your friends and loved ones. And I hope you enjoy a blessed life."
The young man flashed another smile, shut the driver's side door for her and then headed to the Lobster House for some shrimp, crab fingers and smoked tuna to take home for lunch.
A couple of hours later, he drove to Deptford Township, where he watched the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team reach the state championship game for the first time in 30 years with a semifinal victory over Westampton Tech.
On the way home, he pulled into a McDonald's drive thru and ordered a Shamrock Shake.
It was delicious and refreshing.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
