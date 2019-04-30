Jean (Berk) Bradley is an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
Bradley, who grew up in Cape May, and her husband, Robert, have a Phillies Sunday season-ticket package. Her family has had Eagles season tickets since those seats were at Franklin Field.
"We've gone from Franklin Field to the Vet to the Linc," she said. "It's a family tradition. And I just don't ever want to give up those tickets."
She's also involved in another tradition.
Once or twice a year, her family and friends get to watch the time when she was a TV star.
It happened again last week, when the 1968 Lower Cape May Regional High School graduate opened her Facebook page to discover that her appearance on "Match Game 77" was airing on the Game Show Network.
"A friend of mine posted that it was on again a few days ago," Bradley said. "I can't believe it came on again. That was such a long time ago."
Tell me about it. Back in the summer of 1977, I had just finished my freshman year at Appalachian State University. I had long hair, a flat stomach, could still throw a curveball without my elbow aching and was renting canvas rafts and wooden deck chairs for Steger's Beach Service.
Bradley, who taught for 35 years at Ocean City Intermediate School, was spending the summer of '77 with relatives in Los Angeles while taking a class at UCLA. One afternoon, her Aunt Ev took her to the studio to audition for "Match Game." Much to her surprise, she was chosen to be a contestant.
"I'm originally from Cape May, New Jersey," she told legendary host Gene Rayburn on the show. "I live in Ocean City now, where I teach children with learning disabilities. Ocean City is right near the Las Vegas of the East to be, Atlantic City," which was getting ready to introduce gambling the following year.
Bradley, who now lives in Somers Point, appeared on two episodes, and if not for actress Joyce Bulifant, might have gotten the chance to win $5,000 instead of taking home the ever-popular "lovely parting gifts."
Once the NFL Draft ended on Saturday, the Eagles and the rest of the teams started scouring …
Bradley was pitted against returning champion Doris Haddock, a mother of five from Chicago. Her first game featured panelists Dick Smothers, Brett Somers, Charles Nelson Reilly, Minnie Pearl, Richard Dawson and Fannie Flagg.
Bradley and Haddock wound up going to a tiebreaker the next day with panelists Gary Crosby, Somers, Nelson Reilly, Mary Wickes, Dawson and Bulifant.
"Farmer Brown said, 'I fed my hens a new grain that has a hole in the center, and that was a big mistake. Instead of laying eggs, it's laying (blanks),'" her question read.
Naturally, Bradley replied, 'Doughnuts,' which to veteran "Match Game" viewers — my wife and I are known to watch the occasional episode in the morning — was considered a "definitive answer."
All the panelists agreed except Boufant, who wrote "Lifesavers."
Haddock wound up advancing to the bonus round. Bradley got the parting gifts.
"I got two gallons of paint, a necklace, a crepe pan, a 'Match Game' sweatshirt and $25 worth of Kentucky Fried Chicken," she said with a laugh. "When I got home, I bought KFC for my class. I still had a great time. It was such a treat to do that."
Match Game was her second stint in the spotlight.
Six years earlier, in the summer of 1971, she was working as a waitress at the old Groff's Restaurant on the Wildwood Boardwalk when she heard that the movie "Going Home" starring Robert Mitchum, Brenda Vaccaro and Jan-Michael Vincent was filming in Cape May.
"A bunch of us went to try out, and I got picked," she said. "If you blink, you'll miss my part, though. It's just me and this guy walking past the Pink House while Robert Mitchum and Jan-Michael Vincent are carrying a refrigerator down the steps. I made a copy of my check, though. I think it was for $25."
At least she got picked.
I wanted to audition for a love scene with Heather Graham in the 2017 surfing movie "Wetlands" but was rebuffed.
Apparently, there was no part for someone who no longer has long hair and a flat stomach.
David Weinberg's Extra Points column appears Wednesdays and Sundays in The Press.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.