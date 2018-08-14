25 years of Eagles training camp memories
The Eagles wrapped up one of the most boring training camps in recent years on Tuesday.
Other than Carson Wentz's status, the only intriguing story line was trying to guess the flavors that would be served at the Rita's Italian Ice — I call it water ice — cart at the NovaCare Complex.
Eagles training camps weren't always so bland. Back in the day, you could always count on something more interesting than who is vying to become the third-string right tackle.
Some memorable camp stories from the past 25 years:
*The start of Lurie era, 1994, West Chester: New team owner Jeffrey Lurie showed up for the first full-team workout of training camp. He bought the team from Norman Braman for $180 million.
A large group of fans gathered on the grassy knoll adjacent to the practice field to voice their support for Lurie.
"The fans have been great," Lurie said. "It's a tremendous feeling, knowing that the team plays such a big part in their lives. I even had one woman come up to me and tell me that I saved her marriage by buying the team. But I think that's taking it a little too seriously."
*For who, For what?, 1995, West Chester: There were a lot of new faces on the practice field for the first workout, including rookie coach Ray Rhodes. No one drew as much attention as running back Ricky Watters, however.
The former San Francisco 49er showed up covered in gold — sunglass frames, necklaces, bracelets — prompting new teammates to nickname him "Pretty Ricky."
"I can't go anywhere without getting recognized," Watters said. "I even get mauled at the mall."
*Apology in Allentown, 1997, Lehigh: Rhodes decided to give the players a Saturday night off. Defensive end Mike Mamula, quarterback Bobby Hoying and a few others went to the Sterling Hotel, a bar in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Sherry Happaney, a bouncer at the bar, accused Mamula of exposing himself.
Mamula later apologized, and Happaney agreed not to press charges.
*Disappearing act, 2000, Lehigh: Rookie defensive end John Frank, a sixth-round draft pick from the University of Utah, attended coach Andy Reid's meeting. When the team gathered for the first practice of training camp, however, Frank wasn't there.
He sat out that entire season. Frank rejoined the team briefly the following year but was released.
*Timeout for T.O., 2005, Lehigh: Easily the most bizarre moment of the 25 training camps in my tenure. Wide receiver Terrell Owens was banished from training camp for a week after a series of verbal altercations with Reid and offensive coordinator Brad Childress. Later that day, he showed up at his home in Moorestown, where he performed sit-ups and shot free throws in his driveway while news helicopters circled.
*Up in smoke, 2009, Lehigh: Local police at Lehigh pulled over a black, windowless van belonging to guard Todd Herremans at 12:30 a.m. Defensive end Juqua Parker was also in the van, along with two local women. Herremans was pulled over for making an illegal turn and driving without his headlights on. A small amount of marijuana belonging to Parker was also discovered.
*Scary scene, 2011, Lehigh: One of the scariest scenes in the Eagles' 17-year stint at Lehigh occurred when veteran defensive tackle Mike Patterson collapsed and suffered a seizure during a morning practice.
While teammates gathered around, Patterson was lifted into an ambulance and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital. A day later, Eagles athletic trainer Rick Burkholder said Patterson's seizure was caused by a tangle of blood vessels in his brain known as an arteriovenous malformation (AVM).
*Family tragedy, 2012, Lehigh: Reid's oldest son, Garrett, was found dead in his dorm room at Lehigh from an apparent heroin overdose. The 29-year-old had been helping the team's strength and conditioning staff during training camp.
*Racial tension, 2013, NovaCare Complex: Chip Kelly's first training camp was rocked when a video surfaced showing wide receiver Riley Cooper uttering a racial slur at a security guard while attending a Kenny Chesney concert at Lincoln Financial Field on June 8.
Cooper apologized profusely to the fans and his teammates and reportedly underwent sensitivity training.
Contact: 609-272-7201
Twitter @PressACWeinberg
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.