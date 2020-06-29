Fishing seems to be at almost a summertime peak even though we are just a few days into it.
Summer flounder are hanging in there, and striped bass are lurking. Kingfish continue to be plentiful and quality.
Triggerfish are making an appearance. Bluefish are chasing around.
Offshore and inshore action on bluefin and yellowfin tuna mixed with little tunny is in range.
One of the more exciting recent reports concerns the catch of a monster shark close to the beach off Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
Joe De Stefano was fishing alone in his 23-foot boat a mile out when he hooked into a big one a couple of days ago.
Two-and-a-half hours later, he cranked a thresher shark to the boat. It weighed 253 pounds when he got back to Seaview Harbor Marina in Egg Harbor Township.
He brought it to the scales there tied to the gunnel because he could not get it on board the boat.
Bill Lacovara reported Monday that the big fish is likely to be a winner on the season-long leaderboard for the Seaview Harbor Fishing Club.
Bill said his most recent own recent offshore sojourn on the Lac Attack resulted in two yellowfin tuna.
Another offshore report was provided by Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.
Ray Lopez is captain of the Miss Liane charterboat and did a mid-range run that returned with eight bluefin up to 40 inches. Jim quoted mate Kieran Chenowith-Hafner describing a "beautiful day with wildlife around the boat.”
The BHCFA report included a mention of bonito close to shore.
Tourney talk
Summer flounder is the fan favorite for many.
Debbie Mooers said Monday the summer founder contest they ran Saturday at Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood was a “great day” and that they weighed “a lot of fish.“
James Hooper, of Wildwood, owned the heaviest. It was a 5 1/2-pound summer flounder. It was a great day for Hooper because he swept the Calcutta pool worth $2,100 and the Grassy Sound purse of $1,000.
Second in heaviest fish went to Dan Schwartz, of Churchville, Pennsylvania, with a 4 1/2-pound entry. Joe Hawk, of Seaville section of Upper Township, earned the three-heaviest fish title with a total weight of 10.4 pounds.
Terry Simpson was the women’s winner, and Bill Meyer, of North Wildwood, won the youth division. Jennifer Jackson, of the Richland section of Buena Vista Township, won the pier division, and Shane Huntback, of Philadelphia, took kayak.
Debbie said they had a lot of action on the pier. She said running the contest was little easier this year because they did not have in-person captain’s meeting and signups Friday night and because there was no barbecue award ceremony.
Debbie could not resist mentioning that their new restaurant, Lazy Bass Bar and Grill at Grassy Sound, is now open.
Dave Showell posted a photo from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon of Tom Rubino showing off a 10-pound-even summer flounder caught while live-lining bunker for striped bass in Great Egg Inlet with Mark Onofrio.
That might be the heaviest summer flounder reported so far.
Noel Feliciano said from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that summer flounder fishing is really great, particularly from the rocks and bulkheads in Absecon Inlet from Flagship Resort back to Harrah’s.
He also said kingfish are solid and triggerfish are around.
The Ventnor Fishing Pier reopened Saturday morning, and Eddie Morgan Jr., the fishing musician from Atlantic City, walked off with 15 keepers.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
