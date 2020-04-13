That was a serious blast ripping through South Jersey on Monday.

The expectation is that the winds will not affect some very decent fishing.

Striped bass, tautog and white perch have been biting, and the fishers have been active. We had the first verified reports of bluefish and black drumfish, so they will be added attractions when the conditions settle down.

We even had a couple of offshore trips return with tog and codfish.

Noel Feliciano records and posts videos daily on his One-Stop Bait and Tackle Shop Facebook page, mainly of fishers and their catches from the nearby Atlantic City rockpiles.

Lately when he heads out with his camera, he also takes a fishing rod. The latest example was early Monday morning. He said he caught and released 12 “schoolie” striped bass up to 26 inches, or under the minimum length of 28 inches to be a keeper. He then left the jetty and opened the shop in Atlantic City, and then the rain and wind blew by.

He used a lure but said bloodworm are effective, and there have been some of high-quality lately.

Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center said fishing on either side of high tide at night is the winning combination.

He said he had quite a few fishers come through on a beautiful a Sunday morning, and some of them reported a few more keeper bass longer than the 28-inch minimum. We can keep one striped bass daily measuring from 28 inches to less than 38 inches.

Dave also is tuned into trout season at Heritage Park Pond in Absecon, not far from his bait and tackle shop and marina on Absecon Creek.

He said fishing was real good and that quite a few trout were caught Saturday afternoon when temperatures warmed up into a beautiful afternoon.

Tautog catches are super, too. Isidro Valentin is one of the rocks stars who frequents One-Stop -- he lives nearby -- and fishes the A.C. jetties. His latest notable catch was a 4.4-pound tog.

The action around the jetties and rockpiles is excellent in the inlets. Showell said tog are collected around the bridges inside the inlets, too.

We also have a report of super tog action in the ocean a few miles outside of Barnegat Inlet.

Paul Haertel, who many fishers know as an active member of the Jersey Coast Anglers Association, said Monday a recent trip resulted in him catching tog that went 5.25, 6.25, 7.3, 8.6 and 9.5 pounds, plus a bonus codfish.

Sounds like a few dinners!

He said he was using those red-hot MagicTails jigs with white-legger crab and clam for bait.

Make sure to keep plenty of space when fishing. I am recommending 10 to 12 feet separation, or the length of a surf fishing rod.

