Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sixteen-year olds Danny Stradley and Nick Hoffer, both of Wilmington, Delaware, caught their limit on their first flounder trip. They made their catches aboard Scott Wheeler’s boat Big Bone out of Wildwood.
Len Andalis caught a possible state-record 90.6-pound cobia Friday. He had it weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May and has submitted the catch to the state Department of Environmental Protection for record certification. The existing record is
A 496-pound swordfish was caught at Wilmington Canyon on Aug. 2 and weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May. It was caught on Real Teasers, owned by Joe Hevener, of Somers Point, with Tommy Rock, John Wilusz and Brian Tomlin on board. Hevener said it it took 3.5 hours to fight the big fish to the boat with all of the crew taking turns cranking and another 45 minutes to get it on board.
Bob Belansen’s boat Beast earned the Warren Buckingham Memorial Trophy awarded for the Most Outstanding Catch during the 53rd annual Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Billfish Tournament. The winning catch was a 124-pound yellowfin tuna caught by son Tommy after a three-hour battle on light-tackle. The tournament was held July 25-28 out of Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
Nick Alaburda, of Brigantine, caught a 4-pound, 12.8-ounce triggerfish Saturday. It was 20 inches long and is a potential state spearfishing record for triggerfish. Pictured with Alaburda is his 6-year-old son, Colton.
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
A 4- to 5-foot great white shark was hooked and released by Chris O’Neill of Little Egg Harbor Township after a short fight that brought it to the boat.
Chris O’Neill / Provided////
Doug Brown caught a 42.75-inch, 27-pound striper on the north end of Brigantine this week. The catch made him the leader in the Riptide Derby with a current prize worth $525.
Andy Grossman, Riptide Bait and Tackle / Provided
Tony Pano caught a 5.3-pound summer flounder Friday. It was 241/2 inches long.
One-Stop Bait and Tackle / Provided
Tom Zumetitis caught a 7.4-pound summer flounder. Fluke season, which began May 24, runs through Saturday.
Fin-Atics / Provided
Bill Cundiff, of Margate, caught a 5.5-pound summer flounder in the back bays of Margate this week.
Ray Scott's Dock / Provided
Sixteen-year olds Danny Stradley and Nick Hoffer, both of Wilmington, Delaware, caught their limit on their first flounder trip. They made their catches aboard Scott Wheeler’s boat Big Bone out of Wildwood.
Sterling Harbor Marina / Provided
Len Andalis caught a possible state-record 90.6-pound cobia Friday. He had it weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May and has submitted the catch to the state Department of Environmental Protection for record certification. The existing record is
Paul Hoffman / Provided
A 496-pound swordfish was caught at Wilmington Canyon on Aug. 2 and weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May. It was caught on Real Teasers, owned by Joe Hevener, of Somers Point, with Tommy Rock, John Wilusz and Brian Tomlin on board. Hevener said it it took 3.5 hours to fight the big fish to the boat with all of the crew taking turns cranking and another 45 minutes to get it on board.
Paul Hoffman / Provided
Bob Belansen’s boat Beast earned the Warren Buckingham Memorial Trophy awarded for the Most Outstanding Catch during the 53rd annual Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Billfish Tournament. The winning catch was a 124-pound yellowfin tuna caught by son Tommy after a three-hour battle on light-tackle. The tournament was held July 25-28 out of Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
Jim Rambo / Provided
Lynn Simon, center, holds up a 7-pound summer flounder she caught Friday in Margate.
Provided
Nick Alaburda, of Brigantine, caught a 4-pound, 12.8-ounce triggerfish Saturday. It was 20 inches long and is a potential state spearfishing record for triggerfish. Pictured with Alaburda is his 6-year-old son, Colton.
Riptide Bait and Tackle / Provided
The Jessie James crew fights a blue marlin Mark Schrenk estimates weighed 350-400 pounds. They got it boatside and released it. Another craft — the Oh Well — took a photo and sent it to Schrenk.
mark schrenk / Provided
Tommy Lamplugh, who works at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, caught this 4-pound flounder this week.
Riptide Bait and Tackle / Provided
Wil Martinez, of Atlantic City, recently caught this flounder and weakfish.
One-Stop Bait and Tackle / Provide
Charlie Nicolas, 10, of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, shows the weakfish he caught June 17 in the West Wildwood back bays.
Sterling Harbor Marina / Provided
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Absecon Bay Sportsman Center / Provided
Tony Pano caught a 20-inch summer flounder in Atlantic City this week.
One-Stop Bait and Tackle / Provided
Frank Nardini, of Mays Landing, caught this bluefin tuna estimated to weigh 100-plus pounds while trolling the 30-Fathom Line off Atlantic City on his friend Frank Marchese’s boat.
Provided
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
A beautiful day to start the first full week of November produced some cool fishing reports.
Mike O’Neill said Monday they are “crushing” black sea bass, big porgy and bigger bluefish offshore on the charter/open boat Stray Cat that launches from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
He has been running steadily even in the strong winds. He said they have their limit of sea bass by 11 a.m. They had a couple of 12-pound blues and others of 5 to 7 pounds.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
He said the ocean is flat calm and gin clear, with flocks of birds working and the false albacore running up and down the beach 18 miles off. He also said the brant ducks just arrived.
Dick Herb had a similar story. He has had three recent trips out of Avalon that racked up “a lot” of tautog and sea bass, plus triggerfish on the local wrecks.
Dick also is prepping for Thursday’s New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council meeting that starts at the Atlantic County Library System's Galloway Township branch on Jimmie Leeds Road. It will start at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.
John Nigro keeps us informed about what’s going on aboard the Sea Isle City-based party boat Starfish. He sent a series of photos of smiling fishers with their catches of sea bass and porgy.
OK, where are those big striped bass?
Carl Sheppard is captain of the Star Fish, which is part of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association. He said he “just put two in the box” when called Monday afternoon. His answer to the question: “Go north, young man!”
Then he got more specific by saying they were fishing just south of Manasquan.
He also provided a how-to by saying he was trolling in 58 feet of water. He said the action is good at dawn and slows for awhile before coming back in the afternoon.
Be there at dawn, he said.
Phuan Nguyen, of Pleasantville, arrived at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City on Monday to collect her awards for winning the Tog Master contest that wrapped Sunday. She caught a 5.4-pound tog to earn $125 in cash and claim an RH Custom Rod for first place.
And the 45-year old showed the other local rock stars that she is keeping it going by hauling in another tog she had just caught that weighed 4.9 pounds.
Marcos Cortero, an 11-year-old from Atlantic City, would up in second place with his biggest tog ever, 4.4 pounds. He earned an RH Custom Rod and $100.
It was another popular event Noel Feliciano organized that attracted an impressive 165 fishers and counted more than 40 tog weighed.
The Pat Erdman Atlantic County Surf Fishing Derby rolls to Dec. 1 on the beaches of Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport and to the base of the Ocean City toll bridge on the Atlantic County side.
Surfcasters can sign up for $25 at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, Ship Shop in Ventnor, One-Stop, Tight Lines in Somers Point, Bayside Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, Point Tackle in Somers Point.
The award for heaviest striped bass is $500 with $200 for second-heaviest and $100 for third. Other categories include bluefish, tautog and kingfish. The prizes in each are $200. $100 and $50 for first, second and third.
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
Unidentified anglers in a canoe fish at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season 1997.
Press archives
On left, Jeremiah and Jack Hermann , in water, both of Absecon, fish for trout at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season.
Press archives
Constantine Van Acker, of Williamstown shows his 18" catch he landed at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season.
Press archives
Cody Sawhill, of Smithville, wrestles with a branch for his fishing line at Birch Grove Park Lake during Trout season opening, Saturday.
Press archives
Tim Fitzick, of Somers Point, does well fishing in the water during opening day of trout season at Birch Grove Park, Saturday 4/11/98.
Press archives
John Sherba of Green Creek in Middle Township, proudly displays his catch of brook trout caught in Dennisville Lake on opening day of trout season. 4/8/2000
Press archives
Fishermen throughout the county baited their reels for the opening day of trout season Saturday, April 7th. The stocked pond at Giampietro Park drew a crowd of boats and reels.
Press archives
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
Press archives
A brown trout caught at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
Bob Gray, 22, right, and his brother, Gary Gray, both from Somers Point, hold up their string of trout at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
A brown trout caught at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
A sign telling about the trout that were stocked in the waters at Birch Grove Park hangs on a tree on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
Amanda Bard, 9, from EHT, holds up her catch at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
Rob Poese from Cape May Court House and Chip Gruff from Swaiton enjoy spme fishing along with a goose during opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. , Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Press archives
Jim Stevens from North Cape May fishing opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Press archives
Ralph Rader from Cape May Courthouse had the lake to himself fishing opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. , Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Press archives
Bill Gill from Egg Harbor Twp. fishes in the water at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Trout season in New Jersey begins. April 07 , 2007.
Press archives
Guy Richards grabs a trout from the water in Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Trout season in New Jersey begins. April 07, 2007.
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.