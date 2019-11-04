A beautiful day to start the first full week of November produced some cool fishing reports.

Mike O’Neill said Monday they are “crushing” black sea bass, big porgy and bigger bluefish offshore on the charter/open boat Stray Cat that launches from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

He has been running steadily even in the strong winds. He said they have their limit of sea bass by 11 a.m. They had a couple of 12-pound blues and others of 5 to 7 pounds.

He said the ocean is flat calm and gin clear, with flocks of birds working and the false albacore running up and down the beach 18 miles off. He also said the brant ducks just arrived.

Dick Herb had a similar story. He has had three recent trips out of Avalon that racked up “a lot” of tautog and sea bass, plus triggerfish on the local wrecks.

Dick also is prepping for Thursday’s New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council meeting that starts at the Atlantic County Library System's Galloway Township branch on Jimmie Leeds Road. It will start at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.

John Nigro keeps us informed about what’s going on aboard the Sea Isle City-based party boat Starfish. He sent a series of photos of smiling fishers with their catches of sea bass and porgy.

OK, where are those big striped bass?

Carl Sheppard is captain of the Star Fish, which is part of the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association. He said he “just put two in the box” when called Monday afternoon. His answer to the question: “Go north, young man!”

Then he got more specific by saying they were fishing just south of Manasquan.

He also provided a how-to by saying he was trolling in 58 feet of water. He said the action is good at dawn and slows for awhile before coming back in the afternoon.

Be there at dawn, he said.

Phuan Nguyen, of Pleasantville, arrived at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City on Monday to collect her awards for winning the Tog Master contest that wrapped Sunday. She caught a 5.4-pound tog to earn $125 in cash and claim an RH Custom Rod for first place.

And the 45-year old showed the other local rock stars that she is keeping it going by hauling in another tog she had just caught that weighed 4.9 pounds.

Marcos Cortero, an 11-year-old from Atlantic City, would up in second place with his biggest tog ever, 4.4 pounds. He earned an RH Custom Rod and $100.

It was another popular event Noel Feliciano organized that attracted an impressive 165 fishers and counted more than 40 tog weighed.

The Pat Erdman Atlantic County Surf Fishing Derby rolls to Dec. 1 on the beaches of Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport and to the base of the Ocean City toll bridge on the Atlantic County side.

Surfcasters can sign up for $25 at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate, Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, Ship Shop in Ventnor, One-Stop, Tight Lines in Somers Point, Bayside Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, Point Tackle in Somers Point.

The award for heaviest striped bass is $500 with $200 for second-heaviest and $100 for third. Other categories include bluefish, tautog and kingfish. The prizes in each are $200. $100 and $50 for first, second and third.

* * *

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

* * *

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.

Contact: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

