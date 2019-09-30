Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sixteen-year olds Danny Stradley and Nick Hoffer, both of Wilmington, Delaware, caught their limit on their first flounder trip. They made their catches aboard Scott Wheeler’s boat Big Bone out of Wildwood.
Len Andalis caught a possible state-record 90.6-pound cobia Friday. He had it weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May and has submitted the catch to the state Department of Environmental Protection for record certification. The existing record is
A 496-pound swordfish was caught at Wilmington Canyon on Aug. 2 and weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May. It was caught on Real Teasers, owned by Joe Hevener, of Somers Point, with Tommy Rock, John Wilusz and Brian Tomlin on board. Hevener said it it took 3.5 hours to fight the big fish to the boat with all of the crew taking turns cranking and another 45 minutes to get it on board.
Bob Belansen’s boat Beast earned the Warren Buckingham Memorial Trophy awarded for the Most Outstanding Catch during the 53rd annual Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Billfish Tournament. The winning catch was a 124-pound yellowfin tuna caught by son Tommy after a three-hour battle on light-tackle. The tournament was held July 25-28 out of Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
Nick Alaburda, of Brigantine, caught a 4-pound, 12.8-ounce triggerfish Saturday. It was 20 inches long and is a potential state spearfishing record for triggerfish. Pictured with Alaburda is his 6-year-old son, Colton.
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
A 4- to 5-foot great white shark was hooked and released by Chris O’Neill of Little Egg Harbor Township after a short fight that brought it to the boat.
Chris O’Neill / Provided////
Tony Pano caught a 5.3-pound summer flounder Friday. It was 241/2 inches long.
One-Stop Bait and Tackle / Provided
Tom Zumetitis caught a 7.4-pound summer flounder. Fluke season, which began May 24, runs through Saturday.
Fin-Atics / Provided
Bill Cundiff, of Margate, caught a 5.5-pound summer flounder in the back bays of Margate this week.
Ray Scott's Dock / Provided
Sixteen-year olds Danny Stradley and Nick Hoffer, both of Wilmington, Delaware, caught their limit on their first flounder trip. They made their catches aboard Scott Wheeler’s boat Big Bone out of Wildwood.
Sterling Harbor Marina / Provided
Len Andalis caught a possible state-record 90.6-pound cobia Friday. He had it weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May and has submitted the catch to the state Department of Environmental Protection for record certification. The existing record is
Paul Hoffman / Provided
A 496-pound swordfish was caught at Wilmington Canyon on Aug. 2 and weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May. It was caught on Real Teasers, owned by Joe Hevener, of Somers Point, with Tommy Rock, John Wilusz and Brian Tomlin on board. Hevener said it it took 3.5 hours to fight the big fish to the boat with all of the crew taking turns cranking and another 45 minutes to get it on board.
Paul Hoffman / Provided
Bob Belansen’s boat Beast earned the Warren Buckingham Memorial Trophy awarded for the Most Outstanding Catch during the 53rd annual Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Billfish Tournament. The winning catch was a 124-pound yellowfin tuna caught by son Tommy after a three-hour battle on light-tackle. The tournament was held July 25-28 out of Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
Jim Rambo / Provided
Lynn Simon, center, holds up a 7-pound summer flounder she caught Friday in Margate.
Provided
Nick Alaburda, of Brigantine, caught a 4-pound, 12.8-ounce triggerfish Saturday. It was 20 inches long and is a potential state spearfishing record for triggerfish. Pictured with Alaburda is his 6-year-old son, Colton.
Riptide Bait and Tackle / Provided
The Jessie James crew fights a blue marlin Mark Schrenk estimates weighed 350-400 pounds. They got it boatside and released it. Another craft — the Oh Well — took a photo and sent it to Schrenk.
mark schrenk / Provided
Tommy Lamplugh, who works at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, caught this 4-pound flounder this week.
Riptide Bait and Tackle / Provided
Wil Martinez, of Atlantic City, recently caught this flounder and weakfish.
One-Stop Bait and Tackle / Provide
Charlie Nicolas, 10, of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, shows the weakfish he caught June 17 in the West Wildwood back bays.
Sterling Harbor Marina / Provided
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Absecon Bay Sportsman Center / Provided
Tony Pano caught a 20-inch summer flounder in Atlantic City this week.
One-Stop Bait and Tackle / Provided
Frank Nardini, of Mays Landing, caught this bluefin tuna estimated to weigh 100-plus pounds while trolling the 30-Fathom Line off Atlantic City on his friend Frank Marchese’s boat.
Provided
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
We are waiting for a changeover to that often exciting fall fishing.
The calendar on Tuesday turns to October, but the weather forecast for much of this week sounds more like summer with one day expected to climb into the 90s.
Fishing is more than decent with the wide variety that local fishers of all styles can get into.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Many reports describe super action on “cocktail” bluefish in the 1- to 3-pound range. They seem to be just about all over South Jersey waters.
They are feeding on the sometimes vast schools of bait fish such as bunker, mullet, spearing and spot.
Every once in a while, a bigger bluefish is reported.
Andy Grossman runs a fall fishing contest out of Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine. He offers overall and monthly prizes for striped bass and bluefish.
Going into Monday’s last day of September, well-known Brigantine surfcaster Frank Howardell was the bluefish leader with a 2-pound, 7-ounce entry.
Striped bass are mostly “schoolies,” shorter than the 28-inch minimum.
One nice keeper was certified Monday by Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. It measured 32 inches.
Dave Showell had one of his fishing safaris out in the Mullica River-Great Bay environs at first light Monday morning.
“Fishing was good today,” he said. “It was a nice pick.”
The catch included one 25-inch slot fish keeper and seven or eight short bass between 15 and 20 inches, plus a half-dozen nice bluefish they kept for dinner.
He said it got a little breezy, and the tide got pretty high. He said he had water temps up to 73 degrees, which seems warm for the last day of September.
Dave has live pens at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center for bait fish. He said he has big “corncob” mullet. He joked that some of the mullet are bigger than some of the striped bass he has caught this year.
Point Tackle in Somers Point reported an almost keeper 27-inch bass caught off a back bay dock in Somers Point.
The local variety continues to be remarkable.
Feliciano weighed triggerfish and tautog for the rock stars working the rockpiles in Absecon Inlet. Spot are plentiful in the surf and around the Ventnor City Fishing Pier.
Karen Santoro from Ship Shop in Ventnor said bloodworm and Fish-Bites artificial baits are in demand and eagerly snapped up by the spot fishers.
They also catch kingfish along with those small blues along the Ventnor beaches.
Windy conditions have affected offshore action.
Tom Daffin has been having real success catching swordfish.
He said Monday he has been defeating a couple on each of the daytime trips on his charte boat Fishin’ Fever based at Utsch’s Marina in Cape May.
He said he had a “really good one” recently that weighed 445 pounds.
Yeah, that’s really good!
He said they have been getting lots of bites while fishing with squid dropped to the bottom on 6- to 10-pound weights. He said there are reports of swordfish over a widespread area from Hudson Canyon to the north to Washington Canyon to the south.
Daffin, like many captains who ply the ocean, is anticipating the opening of black seas bass season Oct. 8.
Captains trolling inshore are picking up bonito, Spanish mackerel and small dorado.
There is a strong run of lizardfish with porgy in some of the backwaters.
We seem to have something for all tastes.
LBI Classic
One of the fall fishing traditions of South Jersey is just a few days away. The Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic opens a nine-week run Saturday.
The 65th annual event continues to Dec. 8 with a load of cash and special awards for striped bass and bluefish. For example, the second day of the contest offers a bonus day cash award of $500 for the heaviest striped bass.
For the overall tournament, the single-heaviest striped bass earns $2,000 and the single-heaviest bluefish takes $1,000. Three-week segment winners in each division pick up $500 prizes. There are many other awards, including those for women, seniors and youth. There also are prizes for red drum and nine other special prizes.
Signups are $30 and $15 for youth 17 and under at Surf City Bait and Tackle, 317 Long Beach Boulevard; Fisherman’s Headquarters, 280 W. 9th Street, Ship Bottom; Jingle’s Bait and Tackle, 1214 Long Beach Boulevard, Beach Haven.
Down the beach, there were no reports of entries in the first week of the Pat Erdman Atlantic County, Atlantic City Surf Fishing Derby.
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
Unidentified anglers in a canoe fish at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season 1997.
Press archives
On left, Jeremiah and Jack Hermann , in water, both of Absecon, fish for trout at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season.
Press archives
Constantine Van Acker, of Williamstown shows his 18" catch he landed at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season.
Press archives
Cody Sawhill, of Smithville, wrestles with a branch for his fishing line at Birch Grove Park Lake during Trout season opening, Saturday.
Press archives
Tim Fitzick, of Somers Point, does well fishing in the water during opening day of trout season at Birch Grove Park, Saturday 4/11/98.
Press archives
John Sherba of Green Creek in Middle Township, proudly displays his catch of brook trout caught in Dennisville Lake on opening day of trout season. 4/8/2000
Press archives
Fishermen throughout the county baited their reels for the opening day of trout season Saturday, April 7th. The stocked pond at Giampietro Park drew a crowd of boats and reels.
Press archives
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
Press archives
A brown trout caught at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
Bob Gray, 22, right, and his brother, Gary Gray, both from Somers Point, hold up their string of trout at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
A brown trout caught at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
A sign telling about the trout that were stocked in the waters at Birch Grove Park hangs on a tree on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
Amanda Bard, 9, from EHT, holds up her catch at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Press archives
Rob Poese from Cape May Court House and Chip Gruff from Swaiton enjoy spme fishing along with a goose during opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. , Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Press archives
Jim Stevens from North Cape May fishing opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Press archives
Ralph Rader from Cape May Courthouse had the lake to himself fishing opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. , Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Press archives
Bill Gill from Egg Harbor Twp. fishes in the water at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Trout season in New Jersey begins. April 07 , 2007.
Press archives
Guy Richards grabs a trout from the water in Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Trout season in New Jersey begins. April 07, 2007.
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.