Windy weather is certainly playing a role in recent days. Fishing has been a little slow as a result.
Dave Showell of Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon submitted one of the more interesting recent reports.
Dave dropped a photo on his FishAC Facebook page of an Absecon fisher with two beautiful specimens of different species.
Zachary Tomlinson was showing off a 9-pound sheepshead and a 5-pound- class keeper summer flounder. Dave reported they were caught Thursday in unkind weather conditions. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder got aggressive on the outgoing.
Dave said he was out with one of the guided safari he stages. He and his crew of four scored four keeper summer flounder. He said there are still a lot of bluefish lurking in our waters and plenty of 16- to 18-inch summer flounder. He also said the water temp is 68 in the bays around Absecon Inlet, and the water is very clean.
Dave is a top supplier of softshell blueclaw crabs in the area. He said this crop is “just about done.” Anyone looking to enjoy a Father’s Day softshell crab feast should get motivated.
Bob Duckenfield at Jim’s Bait and Tackle in Cape May had two good reports Friday. He saidweakfish are biting “now” at Cape May Point. Fishing for weakfish around the rockpiles of Cape May was once an enjoyable experience with bloodworm on float rigs, and now maybe with bucktails and artificials.
Bob also said tuna fish are plentiful from just south of Hudson Canyon and spread all the way down to Baltimore Canyon. He said one of the big-game captains reported hooking nine tuna. Bluefin tuna, yellowfin tuna and bigeye have all been recorded.
Weather, of course, is an important factor on these long offshore runs.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City was busy signing up people, including many he has never seen before, for his Father’s Day Weekend Summer Flounder contest.
There is no cost to sign up at One-Stop. Contestants can win $75 for the heaviest fish, $50 for second place and $30 for third. Noel said Friday summer flounder are still residing in Absecon Inlet and environs, including in the surf between Massachusetts and Vermont avenues on the Atlantic City beachfront.
He characterized other action in the inlet area as “kings and ling.” Plus, he said, blowfish have returned to the back bays.
A couple of fishing contests provide some insight into summer flounder action.
The popular Yacht Club of Pleasantville two-day summer flounder event last weekend had some nice entries.
John Best, of Egg Harbor Township, had the heavyweight 4.6-pounder, while brothers Mike and Doug Keeping were next with 3.9- and 3.37-pound entries. Kirk Heiland, one of the organizers, said fishing “was tough,” with 10 fish weighed among 90 entrants. They shared $2,500 in prizes.
The Strathmere Fishing and Environmental Club had its summer flounder contest last Saturday, and results were similar. Sixty-one club members entered, and seven fish weighing between 2.14 and 3.08 pounds made the scales.
Steve Burin had the 3.08 overall winner. Candi Jankowski won the women’s title with a 2.19-pounder, and Alaine Kastick was a close second at 2.14. Tracey Beers won the men’s title at 2.31 pounds.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
