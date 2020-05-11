Mon. 8/26/02 Al McReynolds fishes on the public pier behind HarrahÕs in Atlantic City. Feature on Al McReynolds, the fisherman who caught the world record striper in 1982. The 20th anniversary of that catch is next month. Story focuses on the ways, good and bad, that the catch transformed McReynolds life during the last 20 years.
Mon. 8/26/02 Al McReynolds fishes on the public pier behind HarrahÕs in Atlantic City. Feature on Al McReynolds, the fisherman who caught the world record striper in 1982. The 20th anniversary of that catch is next month. Story focuses on the ways, good and bad, that the catch transformed McReynolds life during the last 20 years.
Joe Takach with the two-sided mount. Tuesday October 7 2008 Joe Takach of Brigantine claims to have the original mount of the record Striped Bass caught by Al McReynolds off Atlantic City in the 1980's.(The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Mon. 8/26/02 Al McReynolds fishes with his sons, Al Jr. (left) and Tom (center), on the public pier behind HarrahÕs in Atlantic City. Feature on Al McReynolds, the fisherman who caught the world record striper in 1982. The 20th anniversary of that catch is next month. Story focuses on the ways, good and bad, that the catch transformed McReynolds life during the last 20 years.
Al McReynolds fishes off the public pier behind Harrah's Atlantic City on August 26, 2002. McReynolds and his family say the world-record 78-pound striped bass he caught 20 years ago off Vermont Avenue in Atlantic City changed their lives, but not always for the better. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Joe Takach with the two-sided mount. Tuesday October 7 2008 Joe Takach of Brigantine claims to have the original mount of the record Striped Bass caught by Al McReynolds off Atlantic City in the 1980's.(The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Chris Steward Jr., 12, of Galloway Township, shows the 27.5-inch striped bass he caught Sunday on the Mullica River while fishing with his father, Chris Sr., and friend Bruce Kern. The younger Steward released the fish.
Sixteen-year olds Danny Stradley and Nick Hoffer, both of Wilmington, Delaware, caught their limit on their first flounder trip. They made their catches aboard Scott Wheeler’s boat Big Bone out of Wildwood.
Len Andalis caught a possible state-record 90.6-pound cobia Friday. He had it weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May and has submitted the catch to the state Department of Environmental Protection for record certification. The existing record is
A 496-pound swordfish was caught at Wilmington Canyon on Aug. 2 and weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May. It was caught on Real Teasers, owned by Joe Hevener, of Somers Point, with Tommy Rock, John Wilusz and Brian Tomlin on board. Hevener said it it took 3.5 hours to fight the big fish to the boat with all of the crew taking turns cranking and another 45 minutes to get it on board.
Bob Belansen’s boat Beast earned the Warren Buckingham Memorial Trophy awarded for the Most Outstanding Catch during the 53rd annual Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Billfish Tournament. The winning catch was a 124-pound yellowfin tuna caught by son Tommy after a three-hour battle on light-tackle. The tournament was held July 25-28 out of Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
Nick Alaburda, of Brigantine, caught a 4-pound, 12.8-ounce triggerfish Saturday. It was 20 inches long and is a potential state spearfishing record for triggerfish. Pictured with Alaburda is his 6-year-old son, Colton.
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
Mon. 8/26/02 Al McReynolds fishes on the public pier behind HarrahÕs in Atlantic City. Feature on Al McReynolds, the fisherman who caught the world record striper in 1982. The 20th anniversary of that catch is next month. Story focuses on the ways, good and bad, that the catch transformed McReynolds life during the last 20 years.
BEN FOGLETTO
Mon. 8/26/02 Al McReynolds fishes on the public pier behind HarrahÕs in Atlantic City. Feature on Al McReynolds, the fisherman who caught the world record striper in 1982. The 20th anniversary of that catch is next month. Story focuses on the ways, good and bad, that the catch transformed McReynolds life during the last 20 years.
BEN FOGLETTO
Joe Takach with the two-sided mount. Tuesday October 7 2008 Joe Takach of Brigantine claims to have the original mount of the record Striped Bass caught by Al McReynolds off Atlantic City in the 1980's.(The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Mon. 8/26/02 Al McReynolds fishes with his sons, Al Jr. (left) and Tom (center), on the public pier behind HarrahÕs in Atlantic City. Feature on Al McReynolds, the fisherman who caught the world record striper in 1982. The 20th anniversary of that catch is next month. Story focuses on the ways, good and bad, that the catch transformed McReynolds life during the last 20 years.
BEN FOGLETTO
Al McReynolds fishes off the public pier behind Harrah's Atlantic City on August 26, 2002. McReynolds and his family say the world-record 78-pound striped bass he caught 20 years ago off Vermont Avenue in Atlantic City changed their lives, but not always for the better. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
Joe Takach with the two-sided mount. Tuesday October 7 2008 Joe Takach of Brigantine claims to have the original mount of the record Striped Bass caught by Al McReynolds off Atlantic City in the 1980's.(The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
A 4- to 5-foot great white shark was hooked and released by Chris O’Neill of Little Egg Harbor Township after a short fight that brought it to the boat.
Chris O’Neill / Provided////
Chris Steward Jr., 12, of Galloway Township, shows the 27.5-inch striped bass he caught Sunday on the Mullica River while fishing with his father, Chris Sr., and friend Bruce Kern. The younger Steward released the fish.
Provided
Members of the Atlantic City Police Department pose with toys gathered as part of the Fish for Toys contest sponsored by One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
Provided
Doug Brown caught a 42.75-inch, 27-pound striper on the north end of Brigantine this week. The catch made him the leader in the Riptide Derby with a current prize worth $525.
Andy Grossman, Riptide Bait and Tackle / Provided
Tony Pano caught a 5.3-pound summer flounder Friday. It was 241/2 inches long.
One-Stop Bait and Tackle / Provided
Tom Zumetitis caught a 7.4-pound summer flounder. Fluke season, which began May 24, runs through Saturday.
Fin-Atics / Provided
Bill Cundiff, of Margate, caught a 5.5-pound summer flounder in the back bays of Margate this week.
Ray Scott's Dock / Provided
Sixteen-year olds Danny Stradley and Nick Hoffer, both of Wilmington, Delaware, caught their limit on their first flounder trip. They made their catches aboard Scott Wheeler’s boat Big Bone out of Wildwood.
Sterling Harbor Marina / Provided
Len Andalis caught a possible state-record 90.6-pound cobia Friday. He had it weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May and has submitted the catch to the state Department of Environmental Protection for record certification. The existing record is
Paul Hoffman / Provided
A 496-pound swordfish was caught at Wilmington Canyon on Aug. 2 and weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May. It was caught on Real Teasers, owned by Joe Hevener, of Somers Point, with Tommy Rock, John Wilusz and Brian Tomlin on board. Hevener said it it took 3.5 hours to fight the big fish to the boat with all of the crew taking turns cranking and another 45 minutes to get it on board.
Paul Hoffman / Provided
Bob Belansen’s boat Beast earned the Warren Buckingham Memorial Trophy awarded for the Most Outstanding Catch during the 53rd annual Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Billfish Tournament. The winning catch was a 124-pound yellowfin tuna caught by son Tommy after a three-hour battle on light-tackle. The tournament was held July 25-28 out of Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
Jim Rambo / Provided
Lynn Simon, center, holds up a 7-pound summer flounder she caught Friday in Margate.
Provided
Nick Alaburda, of Brigantine, caught a 4-pound, 12.8-ounce triggerfish Saturday. It was 20 inches long and is a potential state spearfishing record for triggerfish. Pictured with Alaburda is his 6-year-old son, Colton.
Riptide Bait and Tackle / Provided
The Jessie James crew fights a blue marlin Mark Schrenk estimates weighed 350-400 pounds. They got it boatside and released it. Another craft — the Oh Well — took a photo and sent it to Schrenk.
mark schrenk / Provided
Tommy Lamplugh, who works at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, caught this 4-pound flounder this week.
Riptide Bait and Tackle / Provided
Wil Martinez, of Atlantic City, recently caught this flounder and weakfish.
One-Stop Bait and Tackle / Provide
Charlie Nicolas, 10, of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, shows the weakfish he caught June 17 in the West Wildwood back bays.
Sterling Harbor Marina / Provided
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Absecon Bay Sportsman Center / Provided
Tony Pano caught a 20-inch summer flounder in Atlantic City this week.
One-Stop Bait and Tackle / Provided
Frank Nardini, of Mays Landing, caught this bluefin tuna estimated to weigh 100-plus pounds while trolling the 30-Fathom Line off Atlantic City on his friend Frank Marchese’s boat.
Provided
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
The Atlantic City and South Jersey fishing scene got a little more depressing.
Albert McReynolds is a true local legend. He caught the world-record striped bass from an Atlantic City jetty during a Sept. 21, 1982, nor'easter.
It weighed 78.8 pounds and was verified as a world record by the International Game Fish Association.
McReynolds died Sunday at his residence in Naples, Florida.
His wife, Karen, and son Tom confirmed he died of a heart attack after a Mother’s Day dinner.
Tom said his dad will be cremated, and plans are to bring his ashes back to Atlantic City for a ceremony.
His world record has since been eclipsed but remains listed by the International Game Fish Association as the 20-pound line class world record.
Tom said his dad was 73 and that Albert and Karen were married for 50 years. They also have another son, Albert, and a daughter, Katie.
We will have more coming up in the near future about Albert, with comments from the fishing community.
Weibnar meeting
And now on to a fishing issue, of which there are several created by this pervasive virus.
Thursday’s Marine Fisheries Council meeting of the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Division will be by webinar only.
Dick Herb, chairman of the council, said Monday there are two main issues concerning upcoming fishing seasons for summer flounder and black sea bass.
He said it looks as though original plans for a May 22 start for summer flounder and a May 15 opener for black sea bass will prevail.
The public can participate by computer, tablet or smartphone. Go to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife website and click on Marine Fisheries Council upcoming events to sign in.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., but the forum opens at 4 p.m. Interested citizens can register anytime leading up to the meeting. There is no dial-in during the meeting. Participation by the public will be limited to the first 500 to register, according to the website.
Herb said an Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission advisory board meeting last week included discussion about delaying the start of summer flounder season because, as of now, charter boat and party boat operations are tied to the dock restricted by concerns about the virus.
That is an issue that might create comment for Thursday along with the status of rental boats for fishing and crabbing.
Bill Shillingford is one of the local advisors who participated in that ASMFC meeting. He sent out a message about a delay of summer flounder fishing having a significant impact on South Jersey inshore recreational fishing.
Bill has tagged and released more than 20,000 fish in the American Littoral Society program.
Drumfish catches
All right, here is some actual fishing news.
Joe Kee provided a report Monday afternoon from Hand’s Too in Cape May that described excellent black drumfish on “our side” of the Delaware Bay.
He said striped bass are mixed in but closer to the banks along Cape May County. He also said that even though the weakfish guys try to keep a lid on it, word is spreading of solid weakfish action floating bloodworm around rockpiles and bridges.
He also said 3- to 5-pound bluefish are cruising.
Then he got a shoutout from a customer who was outside looking for some curbside service, and he cut out to do some business.
Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that fat kingfish added to the mix around the Absecon Inlet jetties. He said by midmorning Monday, one of his fishers had racked up eight.
He also reported and recorded with a photo the catch of a 46-inch striped bass Chris Donte, of Medford, caught from one of the A.C. jetties Monday afternoon. It, of course, went back into the water because it was longer than the 38-inch maximum.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.