Albert McReynolds is a true local legend. He caught the world-record striped bass from an Atlantic City jetty during a Sept. 21, 1982, nor'easter.

It weighed 78.8 pounds and was verified as a world record by the International Game Fish Association.

McReynolds died Sunday at his residence in Naples, Florida.

His wife, Karen, and son Tom confirmed he died of a heart attack after a Mother’s Day dinner.

Tom said his dad will be cremated, and plans are to bring his ashes back to Atlantic City for a ceremony.

His world record has since been eclipsed but remains listed by the International Game Fish Association as the 20-pound line class world record.

Tom said his dad was 73 and that Albert and Karen were married for 50 years. They also have another son, Albert, and a daughter, Katie.

We will have more coming up in the near future about Albert, with comments from the fishing community.

Weibnar meeting

And now on to a fishing issue, of which there are several created by this pervasive virus.

Thursday’s Marine Fisheries Council meeting of the New Jersey Fish and Wildlife Division will be by webinar only.

Dick Herb, chairman of the council, said Monday there are two main issues concerning upcoming fishing seasons for summer flounder and black sea bass.

He said it looks as though original plans for a May 22 start for summer flounder and a May 15 opener for black sea bass will prevail.

The public can participate by computer, tablet or smartphone. Go to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife website and click on Marine Fisheries Council upcoming events to sign in.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m., but the forum opens at 4 p.m. Interested citizens can register anytime leading up to the meeting. There is no dial-in during the meeting. Participation by the public will be limited to the first 500 to register, according to the website.

Herb said an Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission advisory board meeting last week included discussion about delaying the start of summer flounder season because, as of now, charter boat and party boat operations are tied to the dock restricted by concerns about the virus.

That is an issue that might create comment for Thursday along with the status of rental boats for fishing and crabbing.

Bill Shillingford is one of the local advisors who participated in that ASMFC meeting. He sent out a message about a delay of summer flounder fishing having a significant impact on South Jersey inshore recreational fishing.

Bill has tagged and released more than 20,000 fish in the American Littoral Society program.

Drumfish catches

All right, here is some actual fishing news.

Joe Kee provided a report Monday afternoon from Hand’s Too in Cape May that described excellent black drumfish on “our side” of the Delaware Bay.

He said striped bass are mixed in but closer to the banks along Cape May County. He also said that even though the weakfish guys try to keep a lid on it, word is spreading of solid weakfish action floating bloodworm around rockpiles and bridges.

He also said 3- to 5-pound bluefish are cruising.

Then he got a shoutout from a customer who was outside looking for some curbside service, and he cut out to do some business.

Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that fat kingfish added to the mix around the Absecon Inlet jetties. He said by midmorning Monday, one of his fishers had racked up eight.

He also reported and recorded with a photo the catch of a 46-inch striped bass Chris Donte, of Medford, caught from one of the A.C. jetties Monday afternoon. It, of course, went back into the water because it was longer than the 38-inch maximum.

