Striped bass are seemingly spread all along the coast.

Reports came in from Raritan Bay down to Avalon.

George Bucci made another journey from Northfield to off Raritan and was catching a lot of striped bass on light tackle Friday morning.

He said there were “birds everywhere,” and he was “having a ball” catching fish in the 20- to 28- inch range.

Tim Davis said the Advanced Fishing Century Rods Surf Tournament based in Avalon that encompasses Cape May and Atlantic counties got a new leader in the striped bass division Thursday when Ted Leonard, of Avalon, weighed a 20.17-pound, 36-inch entry. Tim said it was caught in the Avalon surf with a top-water plug.

Joe Cunningham had a trip Thursday on the Relentless charter boat out of Sea Isle City that produced a 47-inch bass. On Monday he put 52-, 50- and 38-inch bass in the boat. He ran up to off Atlantic City and went trolling.

He said Friday this is the first wave of striper to come through in the ocean.

Tautog are also news. The daily possession limit increases to five fish starting Saturday (Nov. 16) from the one we have been allowed since Aug 1.

Tog have been excellent, with many who tried for them getting their limit plus plenty that were returned to the water. That super action looks as though it should continue.

Many of the area’s party boats and charter boats will target tautog to the end of the year on their ocean trips.

Mike O’Neill said Friday he has been catching porgy, bluefish, black sea bass and bluefish. He will be taking the charter boat Stray Cat from the dock at Seaview Harbor Marina for tautog and striped bass.

The weather was excellent Friday. Jim Moran has closed Moran’s Dockside at Avalon Sport Fishing Center but was there Friday to shut off the water.

While there, he saw a couple of the local fishing stars. He first watched Mike Loughran cleaning a speckled trout that was just entered into the surf-fishing contest Davis runs. It weighed 3.04 pounds.

Loughran already was the weakfish division leader with a 3.4-pound speck he caught Monday. Now, he holds first and second.

While Moran was there with Loughran, another local fishing star, Kevin Coyle, pulled up with a black puppy drumfish.

Speckled trout have been caught elsewhere in South Jersey, including from the rockpiles and bulkheads in Atlantic City and around Cape May.

Noel Feliciano of One-Stop Bait and Tackle is revisiting his popular Fishing for Toys striped bass contest. This holiday-themed event started Nov. 15 and continues to Dec. 15.

It is unique because contestants register by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy to One-Stop in Atlantic City prior to fishing.

The toys and gifts will be donated to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for distribution to area youth.

The combined weight of three heaviest striper decides it. Noel offers a Van Staal Reel for first place, a One-Stop Reel for second and waders for third.

Fishing can be from land or boat with no boundaries, according to Noel.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.

A look back at Trout Season

1 of 18

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

Tags

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments