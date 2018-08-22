With the weather being favorable Tuesday, the second day of the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Tournament had impressive results.
As the billfish and the big eyes continually bit on the warm, summer day, plenty of white marlins and dolphins were weighed-in among the 157 boats competing in the event. There were 61 boats from Cape May, while 85 were from Ocean City, Maryland.
Adam Youschak, from Wildwood, and his boat "Reelin’ Feelin," weighed a 25-pound dolphin, taking third place in the dolphin category.
Chuck Weishaar’s "The Natural" is in second place with his 33-pounder, while Jim Rodgers, from Hobe Sound, Florida, and his boat "First Light" leads after catching a 43-pounder.
Andrew Hall, a resident of Chester, Morris County, aboard his "Lucky Linda Jean" with captain Chris Harron at the wheel, weighed a 68-pond white marlin, which moved the team into third place.
John Phelan, from Palm Beach, Florida, and his boat "Special Situation," along with Justin Branning, from Wall, and his boat, "3's Enough," remained tied for the lead in the white marlin category with a catch of 73-pounds each.
Ed Dunn, of Grasonville, Maryland, leads the tuna category after weighing a big eye tuna of 116 pounds on his boat, "Dunn’s DA Sea." Chad Jackson, from Farmingdale, New York, moved into second place today after weighing a 114-pounder in his boat, "Toddy Time."
Captain Mark DeBlasio, from Manasquan, moved into a tie for second with his boat, "Blue Runner," after weighing a 114-pound big eye tuna.
The first wahoo of the Mid-Atlantic Tournament was weighed Tuesday when Ed Zajdel of Ocean City, Maryland, aboard his boat "The Zipper," hauled in a 71-pounder for angler Nick Miller. Joe Posillico’s from Farmingdale, New York, and his boat, "Torta" are in second place with a 46-pound wahoo.
