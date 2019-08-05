Fishing just off the beaches in the ocean is playing a bigger role as we roll into August.
“Chasing inshore” was how Dick Herb, of Avalon, described what he is doing on the Escapade.
He is not the only one getting a piece of the trolling action for mahi, bonito, Spanish mackerel and, now, king mackerel, plus cobia, in the inshore waters off South Jersey.
Carl Sheppard is the captain of the charter boat Starfish out of Long Beach Island. He said the timing of the call from the local scribe Monday could not have been better because he just got back from a trip he described as “phenomenal.”
He said he trolled bonito, Spanish mackerel and bluefish. He also bottom fished in 50 to 60 feet of water and caught caught summer flounder.
He said the “big ones came in today.”
They also caught eight large black sea bass.
He said the rods were hooked with fishers on board working them continuously and keeping the mate busy.
“Now is the time,” he said.
In his missive for the Beach Haven Charter Boat Association, Jim Hutchinson Sr. provided an earlier report of a previous charter by Sheppard that racked up a limit of black sea bass while “wreck hopping” before trolling up 11 bluefish for dinner and many more released.
Mike O’Neill runs the Stray Cat charter boat/open boat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
He also is catching bonito, mahi, Spanish mackerel and bluefish inshore by trolling. He said there is some “serious” life in 100 to 110 feet of water.
Mike provided a “how- to” for inshore trolling. He is trolling 4-inch lures such as the traditional No. 1 Clark’s spoons, cedar plugs and Hootchies with feathers underneath. He runs the boat at 5 1/2 to 8 knots. When a fish hits, he steers the boat through figure-8 patterns.
“It ain’t rocket science,” he said Monday.
He said he trolls past Atlantic City Ridge to Sea Isle Ridge.
Mike also provided a report from some in his fishers network that king mackerel are at 2FB.
Bob Connor sent a report about a Maryland state record 72.8-pound mahi caught Sunday. The fisher of record is Jeff Wright, of Cambridge, Maryland.
Ocean City, Maryland, is the big-game fishing headquarters this week with the famed Ocean City White Marlin Open that opened Monday. This is the 49th edition, and it looks as though records will be shattered. The contest website listed the number of boats entered is 404, 389 of which sailed Monday.
Anyone interested can watch the weigh-ins by dialing up whitemarlinopen.com. Incidentally, the New Jersey record mahi is 63 pounds, 3 ounces set in 1974.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/ ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.