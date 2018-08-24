There are a lot of things going on, and Friday was a good day, according to one of the charter captains who got out and had some decent action.
Mahi, bonito, Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, little tunny and bluefish have combined to create exciting inshore mixed-bag catches on occasion. Toss in a few cobia to the melange.
Summer flounder, kingfish, triggerfish and sheepshead are in the back bays, inlets and surf and around rockpiles.
Captain Frank Haney on the Hooker charter boat that operates out of Sea Isle City said Friday that trolling inshore is the best in years. His last trip resulted in half-dozen bonito, two Spanish and a lot of bluefish while trolling Clark Spoons 7 miles off. He added a needlefish to the collection.
Jim Lutz on the Avalon-based charter boat Nev-R-Enuf was on the phone with the local scribe Friday afternoon while out fishing as one of his crew hooked up with a bonito.
They also were catching bluefish while trolling. He said they also bottom-fished for summer flounder with two keepers. And they hooked up with a couple of sharks they released.
Joe Hughes, who operates Jersey Cape Guide Service out of Sea Isle, had just returned from an inshore trolling trip with nine mahi to 16 pounds on Friday afternoon, and he was headed out on a sunset evening trip for striped bass.
On Thursday, he delayed an inshore run until the weather settled out a little and took Kevin McCarthy and son Zach, of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, trolling. It resulted in five mahi weighing up to 15 pounds (photo on B5).
Hughes also had a crew he took shark fishing. He said he caught dusky and sandbar sharks, with a few topping 100 pounds.
The variety of those catches is typical of what the crews are reporting when they can get out. Windy conditions have been a factor. Other captains report similar mixed results, and sometimes even closer to the beach than 7 miles.
Vince Reale on the Reelizer charter boat out of Seaview Harbor Marina had a half-dozen mahi in the 10- to 15-pound class in the “slop.”
They were trolling around the Atlantic City Lobster Pots. Another recent trip resulted in 16 dusky sharks they released at Great Egg Harbor Reef.
Greg Cudnik runs Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom and runs charter trips appropriately titled Fish Head.
A recent trip from his dock in Barnegat Inlet resulted in 10 bluefish, two striped bass and some small summer flounder. He had a night trip that hooked up some brown sharks for a couple of visitors from New York.
He also had an unique combination excursion in which he went flounder fishing and then went clamming. He prefers a crew of one or two, and he does some fly fishing.
The Susan Hudson party boat was limited to a four-hour morning trip Friday, and Starfish fleet DJ John Nigro said they had a lot of croaker and triggerfish. John reported that Jake Mellini, an 11-year-old from Seaville, was excited to catch a small shark Friday.
He was fishing with his 16-year-old brother, Jake. Their mom, Linda, said they are fishing veterans.
Kingfish are improving and starting to share the surf and inshore waters with spot. Bloodworm and Fish-Bites are prime bait for both.
Summer flounder continue to reside in the back bays, inlets and inshore. Peanut bunker are an effective bait for summer flounder, in addition to the other flounder favorite baits of minnows, squid and cut mackerel on bucktails or bottom rigs.
Another example of a quality summer flounder to come out of the back bays was reported by Rob Barrett. He said Robert Schnicker, of Northfield, caught a 6.7-pounder on Ship Channel that he weighed at Point Tackle in Somers Point.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
