It was was a foggy Saturday, but captain Mark Schrenk located some tautog off Atlantic City for a charter of four fishers from Baltimore.
The Jessie James rolled from Brigantine and made several drops 8 to 14 miles off.
Schrenk said Monday they had an active day but not a lot of keepers. They came back with three longer than the 15-inch minimum.
He said they also caught a number of out-of-season and short black seas bass.
He said least it wasn’t windy, and it was an exciting day.
One of the things that helped make it exciting was the first codfish catch of the season.
The Jessie James was scheduled to sail Tuesday and will be running regular trips at least through January. Call 609-457-0203.
Schrenk said the water has been very warm. He had 47 degrees Saturday.
A few days before that, Matt Sorrentino reported a super tog haul that was posted on the Fisherman’s Headquarters website and confirmed with a phone call Monday to the Ship Bottom shop. Sorrentino and two others racked up keepers to 12 pounds with others in the 6- to 8-pound range.
The tog limit is four per person daily with a minimum length of 15 inches through Feb. 29.
Dave Showell of Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon proclaimed on his website that this might be the “year of the white perch.”
Dave said Monday he has been able to gather grass shrimp and has bloodworm, the two favored baits for white perch.
He said “guys caught” over the weekend. Among those catching were David Roesch, of Galloway Township, and another local fisher, Don Vas.
Dave described in his online post that white perch are prolific and fast-growing and seem to be plentiful in the brackish tidal waters in this area.
There is no minimum size limit. The daily possession limit for white perch is 25 above the freshwater line. There is no limit below that line, according to Dave's post.
Dave’s recommendation to fishers: limit what you keep to what you are going to use and then use all you take.
Good advice from a respected pro.
Striped bass action continues to consist of a lot of fish shorter than the 28-inch minimum with an occasional keeper.
That Fish Heads report from Ship Bottom was the first of year and described foggy conditions in the suds of Long Beach Island. One catch of nine fish for two fishers was reported, and another person recorded fat healthy fish with two “almost keepers.”
A report from Betty and Nick’s Bait and Tackle in Seaside Park said bass were caught at a “good clip” with some keepers.
Meeting in Galloway
A New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council meeting is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at the Galloway Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System on Jimmie Leeds Road.
T-jetty update
Noel Feliciano posted on his One-Stop Bait and Tackle Facebook page a picturesque video he recorded Monday morning from the T-jetty in Absecon Inlet.
It showed a nice scene of the Atlantic City beachfront, but more importantly it documented what he said was the completed transformation of the T-jetty in Atlantic City.
Noel is the guru of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City and now will put the focus on getting access ramps for fishers to safely climb out on the rocks for the excellent fishing enjoyed there.
Follow Shep at Facebook.com/
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
