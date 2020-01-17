There has been a lot of chatter about white perch fishing in the rivers flanking Atlantic County.
There is some very decent action in other areas, too.
We had 60-plus degree springlike weather a week back, and now we have a not-too-bad average winter conditions forecast.
So the message comes across: Bundle up and go, but know that fishing is excellent some days and slower on others.
Ken Hildreth was enjoying some freshly caught white perch for lunch at Husted’s Landing in Cumberland County when the local scribe called.
Hildreth said some locals catch upward of 20 keepers in the seven channels and feeders connecting to Back Creek.
The address of Husted’s Landing is 215 Husted-Bateman Road in Fairfield Township, near Bridgeton.
Hildreth said Friday the pros out there are catching white perch in the deeper waters of the channels with bloodworm as bait when the weather allows them to work it.
Hildreth said they have 40-degree water temps.
He also said white perch there are mostly average size, in the 8- to 9-inch range.
Bigger white perch have been recorded in the Mullica River environs and Great Egg Harbor River watershed.
Dan Spitzer reported Friday from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that white perch have been caught more often “halfway down” the Great Egg Harbor River rather than up by the bulkhead in Mays Landing. He also pointed out Middle River and Tuckahoe River.
He said the “definitely good” catches mainly have been by fishers in kayaks, canoes or boat.
He said grass shrimp and bloodworm are the most popular baits and that the early season has been good so far.
There also are some “football-sized” striped bass lurking around those waters, according to Spitzer.
He said fishers occasionally report a striped bass, but one guy claims to have caught two white perch and eight short striper recently.
We can’t keep striped bass caught in the rivers, streams, estuaries and inlets until March 1. We can fish for them from the surf on the front beaches out to the 3-mile state waters boundary.
Dave Roesch, of Galloway Township, has been fishing area waters for 67 years. His last three outings are typical of what’s happening right now.
He had quality trip (25 fish) last Saturday on his 72nd birthday. He had what he said was a pick of fish Monday, and that conditions changed Wednesday and fishing slowed.
He was using little grass shrimp as bait.
He is a regular at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon. Dave Showell has been posting photos and reporting catches of white perch in the 1- to 2-pound class on the shop's Facebook page.
He said Friday he is seeing movement of small minnows in the shallows around Absecon Creek. Seems unusual for mid-January.
And we still have some action in the ocean for tautog. That is really a weather-sensitive fishery.
Mark Schrenk had two hardy fishers with him Tuesday on the Brigantine-based charter boat Jessie James. They recorded six keeper tautog and what he estimated to be 20 shorts.
So we still have that happening, but with fewer boats running.
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.