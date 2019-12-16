I wonder how the fishing would be if we could get a streak of decent weather so we could figure it out.
I’m tempted to say “well it is winter” except that isn’t quite upon us yet. We still have a few days left in this fall, which is sometimes pretending to be winter. It really has not been that frigid yet, but the damp and rainy and windy days can make it feel frosty out by the water.
We do have some fishing going on.
Josimar Domingues, of Galloway Township, had more than a decent day Saturday. He is one of the rocks stars who enjoy working the T-jetty and the other Absecon Inlet rockpiles.
He hooked into a 20-pound striped bass Saturday on the popular and productive T-jetty. He hauled it into One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, where Noel Feliciano registered it for the holiday-themed Fish for Toys contest.
That seemed to be little more than motivation for Domingues. He hauled out his kayak and went fishing for white perch later that day and caught a pile of jumbos.
An equal-opportunity fisher, Domingues took the perch — and the striper — over to Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon where Dave Showell obliged by posting a photo of both successes.
That striper was the last entry for this year’s Fish for Toys contest that established another success story.
Now in its third year, a pile of toys and games along with cash donations were collected at One-Stop as registration from contestants for the month-long clsssic that wrapped Sunday.
Atlantic City Police Lt. Will Santiago and Officers Patrick Finnegan and George Mancuso collected the gifts and hauled them away in two police vehicles on Monday. They will be distributed to needy children in time for Christmas.
Santiago praised Feliciano for his efforts that got many fishers into the spirit and meaning of the season of giving.
And, oh by the way, Atlantic City boat captain Dan Ponzio was the winner of the Fish for Toys title for this year. Ponz runs the charter/open boat War Dance out of Atlantic City.
The contest awards $1,400 in prizes for first, second and third for total weight of heaviest three fish.
Ponzio had a three-bass total of 61.8 pounds. Jim Farley of Marlton pulled up in second with a total weight of 57.9 pounds for his trio. Kevin Weindel, of Haddon Township, wrapped third with one fish that went 29.9.
Farley and Weindel fish together. Weindel said Monday they caught their qualifiers trolling “up north,” likely off Long Beach Island.
Weindel said they have had a great season on summer flounder, striped bass and now tautog.
Mike O’Neill is the captain of the Stray Cat charter/open that runs out of Great Egg Inlet.
He can be counted upon to have an interesting report. Monday’s was most unusual. He reported about a fire that consumed two boats and the end of a dock at Seaview Harbor Marina.
He said he took a group fishing, but it was not one of his better days. He has had a bunch of super days, but Monday it was all tautog “shorts.”
He will be running open boat trips into the new year.
