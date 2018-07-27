It has been tough getting solid fishing reports lately.
Many boat captains and crews and land-based fishers have been frustrated by persistent winds, sometimes with rain, and rough and stirred-up water.
But some diehards have been undeterred or have worked around the prevailing conditions or just gotten lucky because the storms skipped their area.
Robin Scott had 17 of her 22 rental boats at Ray Scott's Dock in Margate out Friday morning. She described it as an eventful day.
The boats and crews were chased off the water by a midday squall that included lightning, thunder and rain. She said a crew that rented one of her pontoon back-bay specialists came back to the dock on Amherst Avenue and retreated to Maynard's Cafe down the street to have hamburgers for lunch.
They went back fishing after the storm blew through.
She had another rental crew call from the Wonder Bar in Atlantic City to report they were OK and also having lunch. They had been crabbing and went back out after the breeze went on its way. They eventually brought a bushel of blueclaws back to Ray Scott's.
Two other boats that were forced to come back early each had a keeper summer flounder. Robin said her customers racked up four keeper flounder for the day despite the interruption. She said the keeper ratio has been one in 20 recently.
Debbie Mooers said from Grassy Sound Marina in Wildwood they did not have a blast of bad weather Friday but that it was nevertheless not a beach day, so they had people fishing and crabbing from the pier.
She said they had a 21-inch summer flounder caught from the pier by Jake Laupert, of Phoenix, Maryland. His crew also caught a lot of blueclaw crabs. Debbie said that bunch enjoyed a dinner of flounder stuffed with crabmeat.
Debbie reported 8-year-old Jack Welsh, of Hatboro, Pennsylvania, caught his first keeper summer flounder on the outgoing tide in Hereford Inlet.
Her husband, Jim Mooers, chimed in with a report that they are also catching snapper bluefish and small sea bass in he Hereford Inlet area.
Matt Slobodjian said Friday from Jim's Bait and Tackle in Cape May that a bunch of kingfish have been caught in the surf at Cape May Point. He also said his brother George recorded a limit of summer flounder fishing in the backwaters.
Paul Thompson is captain of the popular party boat Porgy IV out of South Jersey Marina in Cape May. He was coming back from Cape May Reef on Friday with a boatload of customers.
He said they had a 7 1/2-pound and a 5-pound summer flounder among 14 keepers. He was disappointed in the keeper count but said the ocean swell settled out a little from what it had been. He said he missed five days in a row this week and had never been kept dockside in July like he has this season.
Jim Moran said from Moran's Dockside in Avalon that the Miss Avalon with Irv Hurd in charge also missed five straight days.
Moran agreed that crabbing is excellent. He said summer flounder fishing in the back bays is better than last year, when it was dried up by this time. He said triggerfish are a plus for his regulars.
Noel Feliciano has been seeing some triggerfish at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, including one Friday morning caught in the fog by a father and son. Noel also reported weakfish and summer flounder caught from the rocks there in Atlantic City.
Tourney time
One of the premier fishing tournaments on the Jersey coast is the Jersey Coast Anglers Association Fluke contest.
The 24th annual edition is Aug. 4 and carries a $50,000 prize for the largest doormat of more than 12 pounds.
It has 11 weigh stations and seven regions. Each region has $1,200 for first place with second through 10th places earning merchandise prizes. Calcuttas are also part of the deal. The cost is $160 per boat for six-person crews.
The registration locations and weigh stations are Fisherman's Headquarters in Ship Bottom, Great Bay Marina, One-Stop in A.C., Fin-Atics in Ocean City City, Jim's in Cape May and Fortescue Marina.
Got to jcaa.org,, Facebook or call 732-506-6565 for more details.
