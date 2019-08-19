The variety continues to be a great component of fishing in South Jersey waters.
We had that run of state-record cobia make headlines recently.
The hot fishing seems to have been turned over to dorado over the last couple of days.
Mike O’Neill brought the Stray Cat charter/open boat back to its berth at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet on Monday afternoon with a second solid catch of 11 dorado, also called mahi or mahi-mahi.
One day earlier, he put 16 dorado in the box.
He said he had been “whacking” them in what he described as the “middle of nowhere.”
“If you go to the Cigar, you’ve gone too far,” Mike said Monday.
He said he has been working it 8, 10, 12 miles off with 4-inch Clark’s Spoons.
He said wahoo, cobia and king mackerel are lurking from Atlantic City Ridge to Sea Isle Ridge.
He said it has been “great entertainment.”
Brett Taylor, captain of the Reel Reaction out of Beach Haven Inlet, took Pete Abuchon and daughter Maria on a recent charter for summer flounder. They fished the backwaters and recorded their three-fish keeper limit. And they finished with tautog up to 18 inches.
Frank Carmada on the party boat Miss Beach Haven reported a resurgence of summer flounder with keepers weighing more than 3 pounds and some 4-pounders and a heavyweight of 4.5 pounds. They also recorded black sea bass weighing 2 to 3 pounds.
Thanks to Jim Hutchinson Sr. for that report from the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association.
Cathy Algard provided a nice gallery of fishing photos from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood that gives some added insight to the great summer variety we are enjoying here in South Jersey.
It started off with a young girl named Peezy with “chicken” or smallish dorado; Gene Cuneo, of Atco, with a 29-pound golden tilefish caught at Wilmington Canyon; Ernie Devicenzo, of Sewell, with a 5.65 summer flounder caught at Reef Site 11; and Mike Reed, of Rockledge, Maryland, with a mixed-bag catch of summer flounder, weakfish, triggerfish and dorado.
Kingfish are plentiful in the surf. Noel Feliciano had one of his fishers report back to One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City with 30 he caught with sand fleas and bloodworm at the Vermont Avenue jetty in Atlantic City.
Fishing should be more fun in Atlantic County waters over the next couple of days with the practice runs and the Atlantic City Air Show on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, adding excitement.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
