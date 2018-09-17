A couple of super weather days combined to gift us with rare nice weekend, and that got fishers motivated.
There are some hopeful signs that fishing might soon transition into that fall mode that is much anticipated by local fishers.
Bill Erdman, of Linwood, hit the beach in Atlantic City on Friday night and Saturday morning. On Friday, he was fishing with his 16-year-old son, Michael, and they caught six striped bass.
On Saturday morning, Bill went back to the same spot by himself and picked off four more, including a nice fat keeper that weighed 15.3 pounds and measured 35 inches.
Bill and his son are second- and third-generation surf-casters. Bill, 48, started fishing when he was about 8 with his well-respected dad, Pat. Bill is a retired 30-year Atlantic City lifeguard and a teacher in Atlantic City.
Bill knows the beaches of Absecon Island and said he was at the "right place at the right time."
He said Monday he and Michael saw a school of striper Friday that pinned peanut bunker in the corner pocket of the T-jetty in Atlantic City. The bass and their dining guests were there again Saturday morning. He used the old Stan Gibbs poppers and cast into the turmoil.
Bill said he lost one in knee-deep water Saturday that was bigger than the one he got to keep. It happens in rough water.
Bill said it was "really good" fishing. Guess so!
That keeper was weighed, measured and photographed at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. One other nice keeper bass was registered at One-Stop by Emanuel Valentin, of Atlantic City, one of Noel's regulars. It was caught Monday morning and was 29 inches long.
Summer flounder season enters its final week of 2018. Saturday is the final day. It is also the first day of fall.
There have been some very decent reports of blowfish, particularly in the back bays behind Long Beach Island. They use clam chum and pieces of clam to catch them. The jetty crews are picking tautog off the rocks around the area. Remember, it is one fish at 15 inches.
Kingfish have been reported as plentiful one day and scarce the next. It has not been consistent.
The local scribe and his cousin Bob Connor took a walk Saturday that included a visit to the Ventnor fishing pier. We did not expect much to be happening, and we were right.
The ocean conditions were rough, and just three fishers were out there trying their luck. One who was casting out just inside the end of the pier caught one decent kingfish while we were there. He tried to give it away to the other pier denizens and tossed it on the deck.
Before they could react to claim it, a sea gull swooped in, picked it up while it was flopping and swallowed it whole while hovering in the air in a slight breeze.
You know that old saying ...
After that, the generous fisher flashed a view inside his small cooler of the only kingfish he caught prior to that. It was a very sizable and beautiful silver king.
Beach access
The four-wheel drive vehicle beach access permits for the Atlantic County Surf Fishing Derby are now available in Atlantic City, Ventnor and Margate, according to tournament director Don Brown.
The badges for the popular beach fest are $25 and can be purchased at Ray Scott's Dock in Margate; Ship Shop in Ventnor; One-Stop; Riptide Bait and Tackle and Bayside Marina, both in Brigantine; Tight Lines and Point Tackle, both in Somers Point; and Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.
License, registration and insurance cards are required along with contest badges to obtain the beach-access permits from the Ventnor and Margate police departments and from the engineer's office at Atlantic City Municipal Building.
* * *
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
* * *
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
