Father’s Day weekend and fishing was a great combination once again.
First, the weather was awesome, allowing dads and granddads to enjoy fishing maybe and hopefully with family, including youngsters, and friends.
Summer flounder fishing was the celebration, but striped bass added to the pleasing mixture.
Limits and almost limits of keeper summer flounder were reported from all around South Jersey.
Dave Showell provided a great example of a happy Father’s Day from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon.
He reported that Marshall Simmons and children Lauren and Andrew each caught their three-fish limit of keeper summer flounder.
Dave said they likely were going to have a Father’s Day feast.
He added that we have “absolutely fantastic flounder fishing!”
Catherine Algard had a a similar report Monday from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood.
This one was from one of the reefs off Cape May County, where a four-man limit was racked up Saturday on Scott Wheeler’s boat. He is from Wenonah.
She accompanied that report with another about Ralph Shaw, of Wildwood, who hauled a 6.73-pounder out of the bay inside the Wildwoods.
Robin Scott reported from Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate that she had a four-man crew with 11 keepers, just one shy of the boat limit.
It sounded as though Robin and her dock staff were hustling all weekend.
And, just to add to the phenomenon that seems to be summer flounder action right now, the High Roller back-bay pontoon boat that rolls from Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City had an awesome Father’s Day morning.
Chris Tabasso said Monday afternoon from the helm of the back-bay specialist while out on the water that the four-hour Sunday morning run racked up 23 keepers with 250 throwbacks. He said the largest went about 3 1/2 pounds.
“It was a beautiful morning,” Chris said in an understatement about the superior Sunday.
Those four-hour trips run by the area’s pontoon boat captains launch at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily.
Striped bass are hanging in there, too.
Jingle’s Bait and Tackle in Beach Haven posted a photo of Vince Zoppina showing off a 14.3-pound striper caught from the surf with salted clam.
Offshore fishing is taking off more and more. The weather has played a role in bluewater fishing.
We are hearing about bluefin and yellowfin tuna and little tunny at the canyons and sometimes in much closer.
Sterling Harbor weighed and photographed a 160-pound mako shark caught by Jim Somers, of Wildwood, caught on John Gillen’s Y-Knot. They hooked up three other makos they released.
It was the first mako Somers caught.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
