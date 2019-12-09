Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sixteen-year olds Danny Stradley and Nick Hoffer, both of Wilmington, Delaware, caught their limit on their first flounder trip. They made their catches aboard Scott Wheeler’s boat Big Bone out of Wildwood.
Len Andalis caught a possible state-record 90.6-pound cobia Friday. He had it weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May and has submitted the catch to the state Department of Environmental Protection for record certification. The existing record is
A 496-pound swordfish was caught at Wilmington Canyon on Aug. 2 and weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May. It was caught on Real Teasers, owned by Joe Hevener, of Somers Point, with Tommy Rock, John Wilusz and Brian Tomlin on board. Hevener said it it took 3.5 hours to fight the big fish to the boat with all of the crew taking turns cranking and another 45 minutes to get it on board.
Bob Belansen’s boat Beast earned the Warren Buckingham Memorial Trophy awarded for the Most Outstanding Catch during the 53rd annual Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Billfish Tournament. The winning catch was a 124-pound yellowfin tuna caught by son Tommy after a three-hour battle on light-tackle. The tournament was held July 25-28 out of Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
Nick Alaburda, of Brigantine, caught a 4-pound, 12.8-ounce triggerfish Saturday. It was 20 inches long and is a potential state spearfishing record for triggerfish. Pictured with Alaburda is his 6-year-old son, Colton.
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
A 4- to 5-foot great white shark was hooked and released by Chris O’Neill of Little Egg Harbor Township after a short fight that brought it to the boat.
Doug Brown caught a 42.75-inch, 27-pound striper on the north end of Brigantine this week. The catch made him the leader in the Riptide Derby with a current prize worth $525.
Tony Pano caught a 5.3-pound summer flounder Friday. It was 241/2 inches long.
Tom Zumetitis caught a 7.4-pound summer flounder. Fluke season, which began May 24, runs through Saturday.
Bill Cundiff, of Margate, caught a 5.5-pound summer flounder in the back bays of Margate this week.
Lynn Simon, center, holds up a 7-pound summer flounder she caught Friday in Margate.
The Jessie James crew fights a blue marlin Mark Schrenk estimates weighed 350-400 pounds. They got it boatside and released it. Another craft — the Oh Well — took a photo and sent it to Schrenk.
Tommy Lamplugh, who works at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, caught this 4-pound flounder this week.
Wil Martinez, of Atlantic City, recently caught this flounder and weakfish.
Charlie Nicolas, 10, of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, shows the weakfish he caught June 17 in the West Wildwood back bays.
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Tony Pano caught a 20-inch summer flounder in Atlantic City this week.
Frank Nardini, of Mays Landing, caught this bluefin tuna estimated to weigh 100-plus pounds while trolling the 30-Fathom Line off Atlantic City on his friend Frank Marchese’s boat.
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
There is life left the fishing season, but the weather is sometimes frightful.
A decent weekend gave some fishers a shot before another stretch of rough conditions started blowing through.
Two very good reports from over the weekend show we have plenty of striped bass and tautog to keep the fishing spirit alive and active.
Dan Ponzio had crews out on his charter boat War Dance in the inshore waters off Atlantic City and Brigantine on Saturday and Sunday.
Dan said Monday rhe striped bass “wore them out!”
He said they caught upwards of 30 striper each day. One group had enough and opted to head back early.
Ponzio quoted them as having said, "We’re done!”
He said they had two keepers each trip. Sunday’s included one that weighed 19.6 pounds and measured 38 inches when registered at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
The previous day, he hauled in a 24-pound, 37-inch fattie.
He said he was fishing from off Little Beach to off Sen. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City trolling green sand eel lures on umbrella rigs and pitching small MagicTails.
He said there are not a lot of big ones, but, obviously, there was plenty of action inside the 3-mile state waters legal zone.
Ponzio said he scored a 50-pounder and a couple of 40-pounders this year.
Mike O’Neill is another consistent player on his Stray Cat charter/open boat that rolls from Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
Mike is concentrating his efforts offshore for wreck and reef denizens such as tautog and black sea bass.
Mike said Monday it is all tog right now. He is working in 70 to 80 feet of water.
“It’s pretty good fishing!” he said.
MIke said they are all nice-sized, 5- to 8-pound fish. They are hitting on green crab and white-legger crab.
He said they are biting despite water that looks a little dirty. He speculated it must be clean on the bottom. He said the water temperature was 48 degrees, plenty warm for tog to hang in here.
He also repeated a fact he first relayed a week or so back: The plague of sand sharks has eased.
He will be running open boat trips except for Christmas Eve day and Christmas.
Noel Feliciano said Monday his rocks stars reported tog are still collected around the Atlantic City jetties.
Here is another reminder with just a week to go before the Dec. 15 weigh-in deadline about the Fish for Toys striped bass contest that Feliciano is running out of One-Stop. Enter by dropping off a new, unwrapped gift to be donated to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for distribution to needy children in time for Christmas. He said the prizes are piling up at the shop.
