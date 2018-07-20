Great weather and great fishing make an enjoyable combination for all kinds of fishing.
Bob Gerkens, captain of the Hot Tuna out of Beach Haven, was at the dock cleaning fish Friday afternoon after a decent 12-hour offshore fishing trip with a charter.
They had two yellowfin tuna, one going 40 pounds, and what he called a "gaffer" mahi. They were not way offshore but more "inshore," at the Lobster Claw, about a 50-mile ride south of Beach Haven, he said. They were trolling mainly spreader bars.
This latest trip sounded very similar to his journey last weekend, when he won the Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club First Offshore contest.
Jim Hutchinson Sr. reported for the Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association that Gerkens caught a 42.5-pound yellowfin and several other smaller ones, and they released a white marlin.
Gerkens said he was within 5 miles last week of his location Friday. He said conditions were super, and he went out and back at 25 knots. He described tuna fishing as a "pick" inshore.
Likewise, Steve Bent had just wheeled the charter boat Free Spirit back to the dock in Margate on Friday afternoon when he reported a decent and maybe slightly unusual combination catch of bluefin tuna to go with black sea bass and summer flounder.
He trolled up two bluefin "inshore" and moved farther inshore and fished the bottom with top and bottom rigs for limits of two sea bass per fisher, plus 12 to 15 summer flounder, all of which went back in the water.
On other recent trips, he recorded bluefin tuna to go with the yellowfin and a lot of summer flounder, plus black sea bass. Steve said he consistently has fishers hooked up and with smiling faces.
Fishing in the back bays and inlets continues to be strong.
Robin Scott had all of her Ray Scott's Dock rental boats out in the back bays in what she described as "stunning" weather Friday. The first two boats that returned to the dock on Amherst Avenue in Margate by midafternoon each had a keeper, including one that weighed 2.2 pounds. Robin reported the keeper ratio is one in 20. Plus, she said, crabbing is great.
She said an indication that there is a lot of fishing activity is when they sell out of ice, and that's what happened Friday.
Noel Feliciano has weighed in quite a variety over the past couple of days at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
The catches included an 11 1/2-pound, 33-inch striped bass caught with bunker in Absecon Inlet from in front of the Flagship high-rise. He weighed in another quality triggerfish. This one went 4.4 pounds and was 20 1/2 inches long and was caught by Jose Adeline.
Noel weighed five triggerfish and nine summer flounder from Wednesday through late afternoon Friday as this great stretch of weather motivated the fishers.
The local waters are reported to be loaded with bait fish, such as herring, spearing and peanut bunker, and sometimes with common porpoise in the neighborhood.
Kingfish continue to be best characterized as sporadic. Double-figure catches are not uncommon on occasion.
There seem to be a lot of small kingfish. There also are scattered reports of bonito inshore, including one from Barnegat Ridge.
Fishing legislation
On July 11, U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd, voted for House of Representatives Bill HR 200, a fishery management authorization also known as the Modern Fish Act, that could revise recreational fishing policies.
The bill, which is designed to increase yields by easing catch limits and conservation rules, passed 222-193.
It now goes to the U.S. Senate as S 1520. LoBiondo said it must be passed this session, or the process will start all over again. He suggests contacting U.S. senators to encourage quick action.
