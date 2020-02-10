The blast of wind and rain of last week did not seem to change much on the South Jersey fishing scene.
The super weather Sunday brought out some white perch fishers. They were doing very well before that storm blew through.
Marissa Spitzer reported Monday afternoon from Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing that one thing seemed to change. She said more white perch were caught from the well-known and well-used Mays Landing bulkhead.
She said white perch are concentrated more down the Great Egg Harbor River, in the deeper channels. Fishers in kayaks, canoes and small craft have been finding them.
She said the bigger fish are still more downriver in the Great Egg River. Some of the feeder streams also have had white perch.
She said the phone at Bucktails was ringing Sunday with fishers checking in.
She said they had 10 dozen bloodworms divided between half-dozen and one-dozen bags in their 24-hour outdoor vending machine. And fishers snapped up all but three dozen.
That’s a good indication something was happening.
Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon said he knows some of his cadre of white perch fishers were out doing their thing Sunday.
“They caught fish yesterday, and even today," he said Monday.
It sounds as though quite a few took advantage when the winds calmed down. Dave said he did not think the turbulence of last week would have much of an effect on fishing.
Looks as though the veteran captain of the fishing safaris out of Absecon Bay S.C. was right on target.
Showell also has bloodworm for bait. Both Absecon Bay S.C. and Bucktails are loaded with live grass shrimp, the other favored bait for white perch.
Marissa said fishers also reported yellow perch and crappie upstream in the Great Harbor River area.
Manahawkin events
Thursday’s special meeting of the New Jersey Marine Fisheries Council is important because striped bass and bluefish regulations are on the agenda.
Striped bass regulations will change for 2020. The season in the state’s back waters inside the inlets reopens March 1. The state’s bonus-tag program is part of the proceedings.
Bluefish regs call for three fish daily possession for private boat and land-based fishers, and five fish daily per customer in the for-hire sector.
The general public and stakeholders are likely to participate with comments. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the Stafford Township Administration Building at 260 E. Bay Avenue in Manahawkin.
On Saturday, Manahawkin is also the location for the Southern Regional Fishing Club fund-raising fishing show.
It will run from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road. Faculty adviser Jason Hoch said they have more than 100 tables with new, used and vintage fishing equipment and services with vendors. He said Saturday there are a couple of tables unused.
All proceeds go to the club to provide scholarships to four-year students and toward several activities.
The cost is $4, and free to children under the age of 12 when with an adult. Call Hoch at the school at 609-597-9421, ext. 2120 for more information.
* * *
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
* * *
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
That was quite a blast that came through South Jersey on Friday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.