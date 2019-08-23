The rain that came through Friday afternoon did not seem to entirely blow the fishing away.
Bob Cope on the Full Ahead out of Cape May was just pulling into the dock at Utsch’s Marina in Cape May from a Friday outing in the ocean off Cape May that put summer flounder, including two 5-pounders, plus ling and black sea bass in the cooler.
Cope also has been focused on dorado (aka mahi-mahi). He said his crew of fishers had a super day Monday with 34 catches. They were casting chunks of bait around the pots where the dorado hang out.
Steve Bent, for another example from Friday, was back at the dock in Margate from a five-hour trip on the Free Spirit charter boat that resulted in black sea bass and summer flounder.
He said Friday they had three successful offshore tilefish trips this week jigging in 300 to 400 feet of water.
He has been collecting the wide variety that has been a big feature off South Jersey and racking up bonito, king mackerel and Spanish mackerel.
Jim Lutz and Mike Smith operate the two-boat Nev-R-Enuf and Nev-E-Enuf Too franchise out of Avalon Sport Fishing Center, which is also where Jim Moran at Moran’s Dockside calls home.
They have recorded three king mackerel, including one that weighed 10 pounds, 25 bluefish at Sea Isle Ridge, a couple of Spanish mackerel and dorado up to 16 pounds.
Lutz also said they recently caught four houndfish in the 41/2 to 5-foot range.
Joe Fumo has a fleet that is headquartered at Fish Finder Marine in Brigantine. The Fish Finder III charte boat has been catching Spanish mackerel, bonito and bluefish “right off the beach.”
His back-bay charter Friday left the dock at 1 p.m. and was back by 3 p.m., having cut the trip short because of the rain. He said they had 50 to 60 short summer flounder but no keepers.
Some of Noel Feliciano’s crew of regulars at One-Stop Bait and Tackle got wet fishing the rock piles in Absecon Inlet. Those diehards are catching kingfish, tautog, the occasional triggerfish, bluefish, spot, croaker and, recently, porgy.
He said Friday the kingfish are more out front in the surf, while the porgy are in the back bays.
They use sand fleas, bloodworm, small chunks of shrimp and Fish-Bites artificials on small hooks.
Meetings
Fishers might want to participate in upcoming public meetings concerning the wind energy farms proposed for a site 15 miles off the Atlantic City coast.
A statement from the state Division of Fish and Wildlife reports meetings from 6 to 8 p.m. are scheduled for three days next week.
The first is Monday at Stockton University Academic Center, 3711 Atlantic Avenue.
It moves to the Howard S. Stainton Ocean City Senior Center, 1735 Simpson Avenue, in Ocean City on Tuesday.
The third session will be held at the Holiday Beach Club on Lighthouse Drive in Waretown on Wednesday.
Representatives from the Danish power company Ørstead will be on hand to provide an overview, the release said.
* * *
The variety continues to be a great component of fishing in South Jersey waters.
