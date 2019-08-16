A smorgasbord.
That is the way Debbie Mooers described the fishing around Grassy Sound Marina in North Wildwood.
And that term pretty much is the standard for fishing all around South Jersey.
Mooers said Friday fishers are bringing in kingfish, croaker, porgy, striped bass and fan favorite summer flounder.
They weighed a 4.9-pound summer flounder caught in the back bays of Stone Harbor, plus another keeper summer flounder and two keeper weakfish.
And the father-son combination of Bob and Aidan Barnes, of Pine Hill, Camden County, teamed up for four keeper flounder among 25 total they caught in Grassy Sound. All on minnow, Debbie said.
Up the road at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon, Curt Rott had a report of a wide variety, but his description was for ocean fishing.
He said Friday the inshore fishing for mahi, Spanish mackerel, king mackerel, little tunny, bonito and maybe a wahoo is strong.
That fishing is on the troll. And Curt offered a how-to about trolling for these hard-hitting critters.
He said to put out Japanese Feathers on the outriggers, deploy No. 2 Clark’s Spoons on the flat lines and a 6-8 ounce weight with Hootchie or Joe Shute lure down the middle in case a wahoo is in the area.
He said to troll Atlantic City Reef to Atlantic City Ridge.
Jim Moran at Moran’s Dockside in Avalon and Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait Tackle in Brigantine had similar reports about a lot of kingfish in the surf with snapper bluefish.
Robin Scott at Ray Scott’s Dock in Margate emphasized the great crabbing in the Margate back bays. She said Friday they had party of 30 out on the water crabbing.
She also emphasized the super weather and conditions in the back bays.
Noel Feliciano reported from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that triggerfish, tautog and sea bass add to the melange off the rockpiles, and there are a lot of kingfish with croaker, spot in the surf.
He says to use bloodworm, Fish- Bites artificials and small pieces of shrimp for kingfish, croaker and spot and use shrimp, clam and sand fleas for triggerfish, tautog and sea bass.
Tourney time
Bill Lacovara fishes for the enjoyment and the challenge from his Lac Attack boat.
He is setting up the Seaview Harbor Fishing Club to promote fishing. It is open to the public and includes leaderboards for various species of fish at the marina.
There is a 25-mile radius fishing boundary from Great Egg Harbor Inlet, and all fish must be weighed at Seaview Harbor Marina.
There already are some leaders posted, and the leaderboard entries close Thanksgiving Day. The cost is $75 per person and $125 for a family membership. The charter boat signup is $150.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
