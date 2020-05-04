The fishing report sounds almost like a spring training report.
We had great weather over the weekend that brought out pent-up fans to enjoy being outdoors, including on the few beaches that are open.
The fishing lineup lost one of its top performers when tautog was benched as of May 1 until a return to the active list on Aug. 1.
Striped bass, weakfish, bluefish, black drumfish, blowfish and white perch have been hitting, and the lineup has been rounded out by the arrival of kingfish.
Black sea bass is scheduled for a May 15 debut and the ace of the staff for many fishers takes to the hill on May 22 when summer flounder is activated.
That intro is either corny or timely. I don’t know how to call it myself. Chalk it up to sequestering strangeness.
Black drum are stealing the headlines from striped bass around the rockpiles and now in Delaware Bay.
Mike Rothman is the captain of the popular partyboat Bonanza II that sails from Fortescue, the neat village on the Delaware Bay.
He said Monday afternoon his crew was sitting there at the dock waiting for the wind to diminish so they could take the 65-foot partyboat out.
“They are here!”
He said one of his buds and crew caught six beautiful drum Sunday night. He said the water temp jumped to 58 degrees. Clam as always is the best bait for black drum.
Mike said drumfish are being caught on both sides of Delaware Bay
The Brigantine surf produced a nice black drum. Andy Grossman weighed a 13½-pound drum caught Sunday by Phil Moses, a regular visitor from Pennsylvania.
Andy said it took the black drumfish lead in Riptides’ Spring Derby. He said it also is in last place because it is the only drum entered.
Andy said one of the guys Moses often brings with him caught sizable kingfish Sunday.
Over on the other side of Absecon Inlet, Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle said fishing has been “crazy.”
He has picked off some weakfish including one he estimated went 23 inches in length.
He said some of the rocks stars who fish the Atlantic City jetties are doing some catch and release with 32- to 38-inch keeper-quality striped bass. We are allowed one striper daily possession measuring 28 inches to less than 38 inches.
Feliciano’s crew has started to catch kingfish on the front beach of Atlantic City. Bloodworm is the main bait on small hooks as usual.
When black sea bass opens, the regs are 10 fish daily at a minimum of 12.5 inches to June 22. The summer flounder regs are a season from May 22 to Sept. 19 with a three-fish daily possession and an 18-inch minimum, except for Delaware Bay where is a 17-inch minimum.
And here’s another reminder: be smart stay apart. We already have had beach closures and restrictions. We don’t want any more.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
