Great weather and great fishing are dominating in South Jersey right now.
Just about every source reports excellent variety and quality.
Summer flounder are the fan favorite, as usual, but striped bass, bluefish, weakfish and kingfish are just as active inshore and in the surf.
Black drumfish are steady in Delaware Bay.
Black sea bass are thick on reefs and wrecks, but we have just a few days left before the season wraps.
Many of the captains who enjoy fishing for sea bass likely will switch over to big-game fishing after Sunday’s closing day.
Kingfish are the hot shot, according to several reports. And they are sizable right now.
Firth Bowden regularly drives to the beaches from Bridgeton. The veteran surfcaster works the Brigantine surf a lot.
His biggest kingfish so far this year was just under 14 inches, caught in the Brigantine surf and measured at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine.
His biggest ever measured 18 inches long and weighed 1 pound, 9 ounces.
Bowden offered a couple of tips for catching those kingies.
He said it is best to keep the bait moving and to hold the fishing rod consistently. Kingfish have a distinctive strike. He uses mainly bloodworm for bait and 2- to 4-ounce weights.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City said some kingfish have been caught from the rocks and surf in Atlantic City have been longer than 16 inches.
They seem to be spreading along the beaches, including Long Beach Island and Cape May County.
Summer flounder continue to be strong.
Catherine Algard reported from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood that Todd Spencer and his crew on the Slick Willie out of Wildwood collected six keeper summer flounder to 24 inches. Three measured 20 inches and two were 19.
She reported that minnows, mackerel strips and bucktails with Gulp are working.
Black drumfish are still hanging in Delaware Bay, according to a report from Hand’s Too in Cape May.
That Monday report from Hand’s Too also emphasized the resurgent weakfish around Cape May. Fishing bloodworm on float rigs around rockpiles is producing 18- to 24-inch catches “all over the place.”
And they have seen the first croaker around Cape May.
Jim Moran reported from Moran’s Dockside in Avalon that they have weakfish and kingfish in that area of Cape May County, too.
He also said summer flounder are excellent, plus they have blues and sand sharks.
There have been reports of bluefin tuna.
Moran said Monday they seem to be more often located at Toms Canyon to the north.
Andy Grossman of Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine provided a report about an estimated 175-pound thresher shark caught and released by Jess Biondi and crew at Atlantic City Reef.
Moran’s weighed a 5-pound summer flounder for Elizabeth Letrent, of Pittsburgh, caught in the well-known Paddy’s Hole in the Avalon back waters.
Riptide also weighed a 7-pound summer flounder caught by Mike Gallagher, of Brigantine.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
