The variety of fish continues to make fishers happy and active.
Some very decent inshore trolling has been an added attraction.
Here is a cool example of that style of fishing.
Colton Alaburda reeled in a mahi on Saturday 16 miles off Brigantine.
Then, he caught a 19-inch summer flounder Sunday that was the only keeper on another family fishing trip. He also has a 15-pound brown shark to his credit, enjoys catching triggerfish and has caught skates in the surf.
Not bad for a 4-year-old who is about to start kindergarten!
His grandfather Jeff said Monday that Colton regularly gets up at 2 a.m. to join the family fishing crew on its 32-foot boat, the A Team. The crew includes Colton's dad, Nick, and uncle Greg. They fish a lot, a couple times a week at least. Jeff said he has a home in Brigantine.
Jeff said Colton goes out with them on every trip and knows his fish better than his ABCs. He has been sharking with them and has seen a great white shark.
Andy Grossman reported from Riptide Bait and Tackle they had perfect conditions with crystal clear water the day they caught the mahi.
Mahi are also called dorado or mahi-mahi. Dorado are popping up inshore elsewhere.
Fisherman's Headquarters in Ship Bottom described a couple of close-in dorado catches.
Al Stella reported he had 79-degree water that was full of flying fish.
Stella picked off a "real nice mahi" and a few bonito. Chris O'Neill and crew were 15 miles off Long Beach Island, also with water temps in the upper-70s, and caught two 50-inch dorado, one bonito and four king mackerel.
The Fish Heads report put bonito at Barnegat Ridge.
Summer flounder continue to be described as a lot of fish, mostly under the 18-inch minimum, but with some quality ones showing up.
Cathy Algard from Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood reported that Wildwood Reef had a couple of nice catches.
One was of the Dunne family from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, racking up six keepers more than the 18-inch minimum and up to 21 inches.
Robin Harbaugh, of Middletown, Delaware, picked a 5.65-pound summer flounder from that same stretch of water.
Kingfish are way more consistent recently. They are reported in the surf from Cape May County to Long Beach Island. Tautog are decent around the rockpiles and bridges. Triggerfish can hang around the same rockplies.
Ryan Morse, of Cape May Court House, picked a 2.2-pound, 15-inch tog from the seawall rocks in North Wildwood. Ryan is a dedicated tog fisher who was using green crab as bait Friday night.
Weather and forecasts often have slowed the fishing activity.
The weather played a role in the 43rd Ocean City Fishing Club Boys and Girls Surf Fishing contest that was shortened by an approaching thunder and lightning and rainstorm Saturday.
The OCFC had 84 young fishers sign up for the contest held on the north end of Ocean City near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. It was scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon, but they got in a little more than an hour, according to Greg Borak, who provided the information.
"Safety first,", OCFC contest chairman Ed Hoban said. Every contestant went away with a prize, so they probably were not too disappointed.
Danielle Audet, 10, of Lumberton, caught a 16.25-inch summer flounder, and Justin Lowery, 11, of Woodstown, caught a 15.55-incher. Luke Whitworth had eight bluefish. Courtney Stimson, of Monroeville, caught the first fish of the contest, a 9.25-inch kingfish.
MidAtlantic nearing
The offshore classic MidAtlantic based at the Canyon Club in Cape May is scheduled for Aug. 19 to 24.
Fishing days are Monday, Aug. 20 through Friday, Aug. 24. Regstraton and Calcutta side-pool entries will be taken from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19.
Captains and crews can fish three of the five days with weigh-ins from 5 to 9 p.m. each fishing day at the Canyon Club and the satellite Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
As usual, all kinds of big-money categories highlight the prize list for blue marlin, white marlin, tuna dolphin (mahi) and wahoo.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
