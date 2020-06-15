We have an almost-summer revival of fishing in South Jersey.
Kingfish are one of the stars, with good catches of quality fish all along the beachfront from Long Beach Island to at least Avalon.
Summer flounder have had a solid rebound. Striped bass are hanging in there, mostly from sunset to sunrise. Weakfish are enjoying a come back.
Offshore big-game action is heating up. When the winds diminish, bluefin and yellowfin tuna have been located relatively close. Bigeye tuna were reported farther off at Baltimore Canyon and Lindenkohl Canyon.
Delaware Bay still holds black drumfish. Croaker are reported around Cape May.
Catches of double-figure kingfish have been recorded, and they seem to be generally bigger than in recent years. There seem to be a lot of 12-inch-plus kingfish residing in South Jersey, with some going 16 inches and even longer. One-pound-plus kingfish are not uncommon.
Bloodworm is the best-known and most-used bait on small hooks for kingfish.
There is speculation that some of of the kingfish are southern kingfish, also known down south of here as silver kings or sea mullet.
The Brigantine beaches have been a good stretch for surfcasters, and the rocks stars around the Atlantic City jetties are picking them off.
Andy Grossman said from Riptide Bait and Tackle that this is “the best kingfishing” in a long time.
Kingfish also are hot around Avalon, according to Jack Schmle at Avalon Hodge Podge.
Summer flounder are the fan favorite.
Dave Showell posted a photo on his Absecon Bay Sportsman Center Facebook page of four of his regulars showing off with a limit catch of summer founder.
Dave said they were caught just before high tide, probably in the back bays inside Absecon Inlet.
Brett Taylor is captain of the Reel Reaction, one of the craft in the Beach Haven Charterboat Association fleet. His crew racked up four keepers in a catch of 25 on one recent outing and four keepers out of 30-plus on another charter.
Thanks to Jim Hutchinson Sr. for the info as part of the BHCFA weekly report.
Schmle said from Hodge-Podge that the keeper-to-release summer fisher ratio went up and that fishing around Avalon for them is “really good.”
At One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, Noel Feliciano wrapped his Fluke Till You Puke summer flounder contest. They had 125 entries with 20-some weigh-ins, Noel said Monday.
Phi Nguyen had the biggest, a 5.3-pound, 24-inch entry to take the boat division. Mike Adams won the land division with a 4.2-pound entry.
Feliciano said the youth prize was shared by the Vanzant brothers of Brigantine (Tommy, 7, Hunter, 6, and River, 3) with fish that weighed 4.2, 3.6 and 2.2 pounds.
The Strathmere Environmental and Fishing Club ran a contest over the weekend. Rich Hollinger had the biggest at 23 inches, Jim Bowen and Mike Krajkek each had 22-inch fish in the men’s division. Shanelle Mangold and Alain Krajkek were 1-2 in the women’s division at 20.5 and 20 inches, respectively, and Mary Rose Brown was the youth champ with a 29-inch fish.
Thanks to Bill Shillingford for that report.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
