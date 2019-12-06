Three fishing contests just wrapped, and they were very different.

The Pat Erdman Atlantic County Surf Fishing Derby is a tradition on the beaches and sod banks of Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport and parts of Egg Harbor Township.

Don Brown runs the Derby, which was named in honor of respected surf fisherman and Ventnor resident Pat Erdman, who died in September 2018. Erdman ran the Derby before Brown.

An important fact that Brown revealed is that the Erdman-Brown era raised and donated $61,500 to local charities. And that total will increase once the expenses for this year’s event are finalized.

And, oh, by the way, Firth Bowden had a couple of firsts in this fall’s frolic. He puts a lot of time travelling between his home in Bridgeton and one of his favorite fishing beaches in Brigantine.

He is a kingfish collector and proved it by winning that division with a 3/4-pound, 131/2-inch entry. Firth also took first in bluefish with a 23/4-pound, 20-inch catch.

He earned $200 for each.

The big money-winner was David Taylor, of Linwood, with a 151/2-pound striped bass that earned $500. Wilfredo Martinez, of Atlantic City, walked away with $200 for winning tautog with a 4.1-pounder. Will has won that division Derby division previously. Melissa Johnson, of Somers Point, took $100 with a 23/4-pound tog.

Another contest is an example of what seems like a developing trend. It is the Cape-Atlantic Striper Club Catch and Release held last weekend.

Eric Aubrey, of Egg Harbor Township, earned first place with a 28-inch striper. Chase Mako was second with a 271/2-inch catch, and Christopher Winkel was third with a 26-inch bass.

As the title of the contest indicates, this was a catch, photo and release (CPR?) format. Tournament organizer George Bucci, of Northfield, said a few fish were disqualified because they had some first-effort trial and error glitches during the measuring and photo requirements.

A neat fact about this first-time tournament is that it raised $1,500 to be donated to the field hockey program at Upper Township Middle School.

And keeping with the theme of first-time events, Tim Davis provided the results of the Fall Surf Fishing sponsored by Century Rods in Avalon. This new one was unique in that they counted speckled trout in lieu of weakfish, aka sea trout.

Mike Loughran, of Avalon, ran the category with the top three heaviest topped by a 3.43-pound speck. Davis said Friday all three were in 3-pound range.

Loughran also took third in striped bass with a 13.18 entry.

Ted Leonard, of Avalon, won the striped bass title with a 22.71 middleweight. Mark Koochembere, of Dennisville, was second at 14.6 pounds.

First- and second-place finishers in both divisions received Century Custom Rods.

Third-place finishers got Shimano reels provided by Davis partner Ryan White, of Hatteras Jack Tackle in Rodanthe on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Davis said they had a lot of speckled trout caught in Cape May County this fall.

The final day for another big beach bash is Sunday, when the Long Beach Island Surf Fishing Classic wraps.

It looks as though a school of big striped came down the beach of Long Beach Island about a month ago.

Mike Curtin, of Little Egg Harbor Township, pulled a 35.72-pound bass out of the surf on Nov. 7. Brandon Pomykacz, of Williamstown, beached one that weighed 25.12 on Nov. 5.

The latest entries for the Classic were both caught Dec. 1, when Terry Sirdevan, of the West Creek section of Eagleswood Township, hooked into a 10.34 pounder at Harvey Cedars, and Richard Brennan, of the Atco section of Winslow Township, got an 8.58 pounder at Loveladies.

The latest fishing report from Friday goes like this: from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom, a ton of small fish on the beach and tautog in the ocean when conditions allow; from Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City, some keeper bass in boats from Ocean City to Sea Isle City and tog on the Absecon Inlet jetties; from Sea Isle City Bait and Tackle, a lot of schoolie striped bass trolling umbrella rigs out front off Sea Isle City and great tog action on the Starfish party boat out of Sea Isle City.

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.

