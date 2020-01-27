The cliche of “same thing, different day” could apply to South Jersey fishing.
White perch rule, and striped bass are still biting. That’s pretty much been the routine for weeks, at least.
Not a bad routine, however, is it?
Remember, we can’t keep striped bass caught in rivers and streams nor inside the inlets in New Jersey until March 1.
So that means anyone hoping to enjoy a midwinter freshly caught fish dinner can try for white perch and have a good chance at doing so.
The Mullica River and connecting streams have been very productive. So has the Great Egg Harbor River watershed.
Both Dave Showell at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon and Dan Spitzer at Bucktails Outfitters in Mays Landing predicted this week’s tolerable weather forecast should bring out the fishers in decent numbers.
That means we should get more midwinter reports with more activity.
“Looking good for the week!” Showell said Monday afternoon when the local scribe called.
Both Absecon Bay S.C. and Bucktails are set up with bloodworm and grass shrimp for bait. Small minnows also are working.
We hear about more quality jumbo white perch — some 1 to 2 pounds — coming from places such as the Wading River, the Bass River and Nacote Creek on the Mullica River side of Atlantic County.
And as a counterpunch, we hear more about yellow perch, crappie and pickerel on the Great Egg Harbor River on the other side of the county.
Spitzer said some of the crappie are big.
Nightcrawlers are a prime bait for crappie.
The white perch seem to be in deeper water, where the freshwater-saltwater breaks are found.
Striped bass seem to be on a winter uptick.
Showell said he had one fisher tell him about catching striped bass in the Ocean City-Somers Point area. Dave said the striper hound reported the striper had sea lice on them, an indication they just moved from the ocean.
Fishing flea market
The Ocean City Intermediate School Fishing Club will hold its annual sale and flea market Saturday.
It will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Intermediate School gymnasium, 1801 Bay Ave., Ocean City..
Faculty adviser and organizer Nick Verducci has been doing this for 17 years, with much help from the student-fishers.
The gym will be packed with new, used and vintage fishing equipment with vendors and sponsors.
The flea market supports club activities such as back-bay fishing outings on the Lady Avalon party boat and a trip to the state freshwater hatchery at Pequest.
The cost is $4 for adults, $1 for Ocean City students and $1 for youths ages 6 to 13, and free for children under 6 with a paying adult.
Street parking is free.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
