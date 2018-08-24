Thursday was a busy day in the MidAtlantic fishing tournament.
Participating in the fourth day of the five-day tournament were 124 boats. A cold front Wednesday kept the entire fleet at the dock for the first time in the 27-year history of the event.
Friday was the final day of fishing for the tournament based in Cape May and with a second weigh station in Ocean City, Maryland. Results were not announced Friday night.
Captain Bob Grant, from Islamorada, Florida, and his boat Leonard Tallon’s Gusto hauled in a 69-pound white marlin, moving him into third place in the white marlin category.
John Phelan, of Palm Beach, Florida, and his boat Special Situation and Justin Branning, of Wall, and his boat 3’s Enough still led the white marlin category, each with a 73-pounder.
Numerous blue marlin were released but not weighed, leaving the category wide open.
The tuna leaders remained the same. Ed Dunn (DA Sea) held first place with a 166-pound catch. Chad Jackson (Toddy Time) and captain Mark DeBlasio (Blue Runner) were tied for the next two spots with a 114-pound catch apiece.
In the dolphin category, John League, of Annapolis, Maryland, moved into second place with a 34-pounder caught on his boat Espadon.
Jim Rodgers, of Hobe Sound, Florida, and his boat First Light kept the lead with a 43-pounder. Chuck Weishaar and his boat The Natural were third with a 33-pound catch.
Michael Chase, of Villanova, Pennsylvania, caught a 49-pound wahoo aboard his boat Contrail to move into second place.
Ed Zajdel, of Ocean City, Maryland, still led with a 71-pounder caught on his boat The Zipper.
Joe Posillico, of Farmingdale, New York, and his boat Torta are in third place with a 46-pounder.
