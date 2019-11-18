Greg DiPalma has been invited to compete at the 2020 Bassmaster Classic.
"The Bassmaster Classic is the most prestigious fishing competition ever invented," DiPalma said. "It's the Super Bowl of fishing."
DiPalma, 37, of Millville, started down this path at age 6 when his grandfather Gary Montana took him bass fishing the first time.
He won his first money in a tournament with his brother at 14. He qualified for his first Bassmaster in 2006 but had to decline the invitation because of the expense involved.
"Bass fishing is one of the only professional sports where you have to pay to play," DiPalma said. "It's very sponsor-driven. I wasn't prepared to take the hit."
"It took me years to learn the business side of it. I started working really hard with different companies so that this time I had the financial backing and the right people behind me."
Until two years ago, DiPalma had to split his time between fishing and working a more traditional job.
"I felt I needed to do one or the other instead of 50-50," DiPalma said.
He got his captain's license and started a guide service on the Chesapeake called Upper Bay Guide Service. He keeps a camper in a private campground in the area, and from March to October he may run four or five trips a week.
"Thinking about fishing all the time made the difference," DiPalma said. "It's like any other sport: If you stop for two weeks, your mechanics aren't going to be the same."
"With fishing, it's how fast you are, how you can read what the fish are doing," DiPalma said.
He estimates he spent 250 days on the water last year and a couple months on the road. He's in Virginia quite a bit, and Florida, too.
Soon, DiPalma will head to Lake Guntersville, this year's tournament location, in northeast Alabama to do some recon for the Classic.
The tournament makes fishing the lake off-limits to competitors for three months prior to the March 6-8 event. DiPalma plans to drive around it to see where he thinks fish might be.
"The internet can be helpful if you're savvy, but like anything, it's just going and scouting it out (that helps)," DiPalma said.
The Bassmaster offers $1 million in prize money to the 53 invited anglers with $300,00 for first place. But the money isn't all that interests DiPalma about competitive fishing.
"I would say the competitive side of the tournament is all I want to do, I don't even like to fun fish anymore," DiPalma said. "Saying you figured out the fish better than anyone else (is what I like)."
DiPalma has had two fifth-place finishes this year in the Elite Series, which is the highest level of tournament bass fishing tournament and where anglers compete to qualify for the Bassmaster Classic.
"We're basically tricking a specific fish to eat artificial baits," DiPalma said. "Every time I go out there, it's a puzzle I've got to put together."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.