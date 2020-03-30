Spring fishing is getting good, and according to various reports, fishers are out there catching and keeping -- while also keeping their distance from each other.

One observer reported fishers were 10 to 12 feet apart at one popular location. Smart folks, those saltwater fishers.

Striped bass are beefing up, with a few more keepers reported from the inlets, back bays, rivers and connecting estuaries.

One was weighed at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. Chris Stackhouse, who drives here often from Norristown, Pennsylvania, caught it the back bays of Margate.

That bass weighed 27.7 pounds and measured 37 inches long. It is the leader going into the final day of the One-Stop B&T monthlong Striped Bass Challenge that wraps Tuesday.

Striped bass regulations change Wednesday, when we will be allowed one fish daily possession measuring from a minimum of 28 inches to a maximum of less than 38 inches.

This 37-inch bass would have qualified either way.

Stackhouse said Monday it was the fattest male striper he's caught in 15 years of fishing.

He usually brings his 10-year-old son, Gavin, with him, but the young man was not along for the ride this time.

Stackhouse said fishing has been “pretty good,” with a number of striper in the 26- to 27-inch class. That almost-keeper sized striper has been common throughout South Jersey, from Fortescue to Long Beach Island.

Stackhouse said a school of bunker came through where he was fishing. He has been casting 1/2- or 3/4-ounce jigs with tiny paddletails.

Twelve-year-old Chris Steward was fishing with family friend Bruce Kern in the Mullica River on Sunday when he hooked into a 271/2-inch striped bass. When they got it in, they saw it had two bunker in its gullet and had gone after bloodworm they were using as bait. They released the fish after measuring it. The young man also fishes with his dad, Chris Sr.

Chris Jr. goes to Arthur Rann School in Galloway Township.

Kern said the striped bass are getting bigger every day.

Dave Showell was out his dock at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center watching seagulls pick off herring in Absecon Creek.

Dave said Monday people are fishing. And his crew has been catching decent striped bass. He already has had three weigh-ins for his striper contest. He said that last year he did not have his first keeper registered until April 1.

Tog season

In addition to the change in striped bass regulations, tautog season reopens Wednesday. Noel Feliciano of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City and Showell verified we are allowed four fish daily at a 15-inch minimum, the same as last year.

Noel, ever the promoter, has a Tautog Challenge starting Wednesday, the day after his Striper Challenge concludes.

The format is the same as the striper challenge: sign up at no charge in person at One-Stop. Tog fans, of which there are many, can win $150 for the heaviest tog, $100 for second place and $50 for third. The contest runs throughout April.

Wow, April already.

Let us hope that the global pandemic eases so we can get back to normal and not just in the world of fishing.

Stay well, my fishers!

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.

His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

