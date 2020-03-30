Sixteen-year olds Danny Stradley and Nick Hoffer, both of Wilmington, Delaware, caught their limit on their first flounder trip. They made their catches aboard Scott Wheeler’s boat Big Bone out of Wildwood.
Len Andalis caught a possible state-record 90.6-pound cobia Friday. He had it weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May and has submitted the catch to the state Department of Environmental Protection for record certification. The existing record is
A 496-pound swordfish was caught at Wilmington Canyon on Aug. 2 and weighed at the Canyon Club in Cape May. It was caught on Real Teasers, owned by Joe Hevener, of Somers Point, with Tommy Rock, John Wilusz and Brian Tomlin on board. Hevener said it it took 3.5 hours to fight the big fish to the boat with all of the crew taking turns cranking and another 45 minutes to get it on board.
Bob Belansen’s boat Beast earned the Warren Buckingham Memorial Trophy awarded for the Most Outstanding Catch during the 53rd annual Yacht Club of Stone Harbor Billfish Tournament. The winning catch was a 124-pound yellowfin tuna caught by son Tommy after a three-hour battle on light-tackle. The tournament was held July 25-28 out of Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
Nick Alaburda, of Brigantine, caught a 4-pound, 12.8-ounce triggerfish Saturday. It was 20 inches long and is a potential state spearfishing record for triggerfish. Pictured with Alaburda is his 6-year-old son, Colton.
Zachary Tomlinson, of Absecon, shows the 9-pound sheepshead and 5-pound summer flounder he caught Thursday in Absecon Inlet. The sheepshead picked up on the top of the tide, and the summer flounder on the outgoing.
Phil Coccia, of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, caught this striper that weighed an estimated 50 pounds Thursday on the Jersey side of the Delaware River. He released the fish alive after the photo was taken. Shown with Coccia are his sons, 7-year-old Ezra and 9-year-old Phillip.
A 4- to 5-foot great white shark was hooked and released by Chris O’Neill of Little Egg Harbor Township after a short fight that brought it to the boat.
Members of the Atlantic City Police Department pose with toys gathered as part of the Fish for Toys contest sponsored by One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.
Doug Brown caught a 42.75-inch, 27-pound striper on the north end of Brigantine this week. The catch made him the leader in the Riptide Derby with a current prize worth $525.
Tony Pano caught a 5.3-pound summer flounder Friday. It was 241/2 inches long.
Tom Zumetitis caught a 7.4-pound summer flounder. Fluke season, which began May 24, runs through Saturday.
Bill Cundiff, of Margate, caught a 5.5-pound summer flounder in the back bays of Margate this week.
Lynn Simon, center, holds up a 7-pound summer flounder she caught Friday in Margate.
The Jessie James crew fights a blue marlin Mark Schrenk estimates weighed 350-400 pounds. They got it boatside and released it. Another craft — the Oh Well — took a photo and sent it to Schrenk.
Tommy Lamplugh, who works at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, caught this 4-pound flounder this week.
Wil Martinez, of Atlantic City, recently caught this flounder and weakfish.
Charlie Nicolas, 10, of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, shows the weakfish he caught June 17 in the West Wildwood back bays.
Tony Pano caught a 20-inch summer flounder in Atlantic City this week.
Frank Nardini, of Mays Landing, caught this bluefin tuna estimated to weigh 100-plus pounds while trolling the 30-Fathom Line off Atlantic City on his friend Frank Marchese’s boat.
Spring fishing is getting good, and according to various reports, fishers are out there catching and keeping -- while also keeping their distance from each other.
One observer reported fishers were 10 to 12 feet apart at one popular location. Smart folks, those saltwater fishers.
Striped bass are beefing up, with a few more keepers reported from the inlets, back bays, rivers and connecting estuaries.
One was weighed at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City. Chris Stackhouse, who drives here often from Norristown, Pennsylvania, caught it the back bays of Margate.
That bass weighed 27.7 pounds and measured 37 inches long. It is the leader going into the final day of the One-Stop B&T monthlong Striped Bass Challenge that wraps Tuesday.
Striped bass regulations change Wednesday, when we will be allowed one fish daily possession measuring from a minimum of 28 inches to a maximum of less than 38 inches.
This 37-inch bass would have qualified either way.
Stackhouse said Monday it was the fattest male striper he's caught in 15 years of fishing.
He usually brings his 10-year-old son, Gavin, with him, but the young man was not along for the ride this time.
Stackhouse said fishing has been “pretty good,” with a number of striper in the 26- to 27-inch class. That almost-keeper sized striper has been common throughout South Jersey, from Fortescue to Long Beach Island.
Stackhouse said a school of bunker came through where he was fishing. He has been casting 1/2- or 3/4-ounce jigs with tiny paddletails.
Twelve-year-old Chris Steward was fishing with family friend Bruce Kern in the Mullica River on Sunday when he hooked into a 271/2-inch striped bass. When they got it in, they saw it had two bunker in its gullet and had gone after bloodworm they were using as bait. They released the fish after measuring it. The young man also fishes with his dad, Chris Sr.
Chris Jr. goes to Arthur Rann School in Galloway Township.
Kern said the striped bass are getting bigger every day.
Dave Showell was out his dock at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center watching seagulls pick off herring in Absecon Creek.
Dave said Monday people are fishing. And his crew has been catching decent striped bass. He already has had three weigh-ins for his striper contest. He said that last year he did not have his first keeper registered until April 1.
Tog season
In addition to the change in striped bass regulations, tautog season reopens Wednesday. Noel Feliciano of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City and Showell verified we are allowed four fish daily at a 15-inch minimum, the same as last year.
Noel, ever the promoter, has a Tautog Challenge starting Wednesday, the day after his Striper Challenge concludes.
The format is the same as the striper challenge: sign up at no charge in person at One-Stop. Tog fans, of which there are many, can win $150 for the heaviest tog, $100 for second place and $50 for third. The contest runs throughout April.
Wow, April already.
Let us hope that the global pandemic eases so we can get back to normal and not just in the world of fishing.
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
Unidentified anglers in a canoe fish at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season 1997.
On left, Jeremiah and Jack Hermann , in water, both of Absecon, fish for trout at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season.
Constantine Van Acker, of Williamstown shows his 18" catch he landed at Hammonton Lake during the opening day of Trout Season.
Cody Sawhill, of Smithville, wrestles with a branch for his fishing line at Birch Grove Park Lake during Trout season opening, Saturday.
Tim Fitzick, of Somers Point, does well fishing in the water during opening day of trout season at Birch Grove Park, Saturday 4/11/98.
John Sherba of Green Creek in Middle Township, proudly displays his catch of brook trout caught in Dennisville Lake on opening day of trout season. 4/8/2000
Fishermen throughout the county baited their reels for the opening day of trout season Saturday, April 7th. The stocked pond at Giampietro Park drew a crowd of boats and reels.
Phillip Bertonazzi, 15, and Josh Parker, 16, of Vineland choose lures from the extensive collection found in their tackle box during the first day of trout season at Giampietro Park in Vineland Saturday, April 7th.
A brown trout caught at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Bob Gray, 22, right, and his brother, Gary Gray, both from Somers Point, hold up their string of trout at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
A brown trout caught at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
A sign telling about the trout that were stocked in the waters at Birch Grove Park hangs on a tree on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Amanda Bard, 9, from EHT, holds up her catch at Birch Grove Park on opening day of trout season. 4/10/04
Rob Poese from Cape May Court House and Chip Gruff from Swaiton enjoy spme fishing along with a goose during opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. , Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Jim Stevens from North Cape May fishing opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Ralph Rader from Cape May Courthouse had the lake to himself fishing opening day of trout season at Cape May County Park Lake. , Saturday, April, 9, 2005
Bill Gill from Egg Harbor Twp. fishes in the water at Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Trout season in New Jersey begins. April 07 , 2007.
Guy Richards grabs a trout from the water in Birch Grove Park in Northfield. Trout season in New Jersey begins. April 07, 2007.
