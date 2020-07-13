We don’t seem to be able to shake loose from those pesky summer flounder in the back bays and inlets.
Often at this time of the year they head off into the ocean waters. It is mid-July already, and the water temps are pushing into the mid-70s.
We continue to enjoy quality catches throughout the area. And do we really want those fat flatties to go anywhere anytime soon?
Don’t think so!
Dave Showell posted a photo of Sean Hotlen and Doug Keeping on the Absecon Bay Sportsman Center Facebook page showing off four keepers. Hotlen weighed one that went 9.04 pounds. The other three fish looked small by comparison.
The boat, incidentally, seems appropriately named Meat Wagon.
Earlier this season, Dave weighed a 10-pounder for another fisher.
Staying close by Absecon, Noel Feliciano chimed in from One-Stop in Atlantic City reporting that Will Martinez and another fisher named Manny caught three keepers each off the T-jetty in Atlantic City on Sunday.
Robin Scott sent a photo of 7 -year-old Nico Russo showing off a keeper summer flounder caught in the Margate back bays. The photo included the main ingredients for a classic fishing photo: little kid, big fish, big smile.
The idea here is the recent blasts of rains and winds did not impress the local summer flounder residents.
Summer flounder reports are not only good but timely for the 27th Duke of Fluke on Saturday at Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood.
There are some changes in the format with organizers Catherine and George Algard taking prudent precautions.
The popular contest is a summer highlight, and not just because the fishing always seems to be great. The awards banquet is an added attraction.
That will not be held this year. There are no entry fees in the boat and kayak divisions.
Trophies will be awarded for the first-, second- and third-heaviest single fish in boat and kayak, and single-heaviest trophies in the Duchess and Youth divisions.
Register at sterlingharbor.com or at the store at 1020 Rio Grande Ave. in Wildwood anytime before the final registration deadline of 7 a.m. Saturday.
Fishing will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with the weigh-ins from 4 to 5. The fishing boundaries are from Absecon Inlet to Ocean City, Maryland, in coastal waters and back bays.
Call 609-729-1425.
Another thing Dave, Noel, Robin, and Catherine and George have in common, and probably right along with most other bait and tackle shop and marina operators, is how busy they have been since restrictions were eased.
Boat captains also have been snowed. That term is appropriate in this hot weather.
Mike O’Neill on the Stray Cat charter/open boat out of Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet said he took Monday off. Well, that was a day off from fishing, so all he had to do Monday morning was re-Fiberglas the deck of the Stray Cat.
He said he has been “going crazy” catching mahi trolling close to flags in 90 to 125 feet of water and tuna at East Lump and 19-Fathom Lump. Toss in some small blues, according to Mike.
He said he “has not seen yellowfin tuna this good in 43 years”.
“It’s crazy. There is a lot going on.”
That is the same kind of description provided by John Sowerby, the long-time captain of the Hooked Up 2 charte boat. Sowerby sold the Hooked Up 2 but runs the boat with co-captain Tim Smith, who is well known from the Bodacious charte rboat out of Cumberland County. They are now docked in Wildwood.
John also said tuna fishing is the best it has been in many years.
He said he also believes offshore fishing is a great way to get back to nature, which he said is important for peace of mind in these troubled times.
We are hearing of bluefin tuna, yellowfin tuna and false albacore plus Spanish and king mackerel, and an early white marlin. Mako and thresher sharks are other summertime visitors.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.
His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
