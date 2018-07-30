Offshore action was very good over the weekend and Monday.
The first factor is the weather eased up and gave sport-fishing captains, crews and customers a decent playing field. And, most important, a variety of fish were active.
Mike O'Neill is the captain of the charter/open boat Stray Cat he docks at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet. He said they wore him out for three straight days.
At first on Monday, they trolled and caught bonito, bluefish and little tunny. He and his crew then stopped and anchored over a wreck in 80 feet of water and caught black sea bass and small summer flounder. He said some of the black sea bass went 4 or 5 pounds but that all the summer flounder were small.
He said he had a horrible experience when he was trolling: Two king mackerel jumped on two of his $20 lures and bit them off.
O'Neill said conditions were gorgeous on the ocean. He said they could see the bottom in 34 or 35 feet of water. He said sand eels are thick but that there are very few bunker.
He likes to troll with cedar plugs and No. 2 Clark spoons.
And he said it was "drop and reel" for the sea bass. He said they had 17 bonito and 30 or 40 little tunny among 70 fish on the troll with eight fishers on board.
O'Neill said he will turn to tuna fishing for his next five trips.
Irv Hurd is the captain of the party boat Miss Avalon out of Avalon Sport Fishing Center. His answer to the cliche question: How's the fishing?
"Triggers, triggers and more triggers!"
And, he added, sea bass and "four or five" keeper summer flounder. He had 15 on board Monday, and it sounded like they were nonstop, too. Fishing is "terrific," he said, with his usual excitement.
Tuna fishing is pretty good, too.
The results of the Beach Haven Marlin and Tuna Club's 49th White Marlin Invitational prove that white marlin, yellowfin tuna, bigeye tuna and even a big blue marlin are within range.
Tournament director Dave Ridley provided initial results of the four-day contest that concluded Sunday.
Twenty-one of the 22 registered boats fished Sunday. They recorded one white marlin release, 16 bigeye, with the largest weighing 140.5 pounds, and five yellowfin with the largest going 57.82.
Friday was a big day with nine boats sailing. The Melina returned with a 356-pound blue marlin. The fleet also recorded four white marlin releases, plus nine bigeye, 18 yellowfin and two mahi. The heaviest bigeye weighed 156.4 pounds and was caught on the MJs.
The contest was delayed one day to Thursday trough Sunday because of weather concerns. The totals were 12 white marlin released and 37 tuna, one blue marlin and four mahi kept.
Matt Slobodjian filed his communique from Jim's Bait and Tackle in Cape May, and it included more information about offshore big-game action south of Cape May.
He reported that the Hooked Up II out of South Jersey Marina had four bluefin tuna at Massey Canyon off Delaware. Matt reported they were caught on the troll, and it was over by 8 a.m.
A report from Cathy Algard at Sterling Harbor Marina in Wildwood said chunking also was working at Massey's.
Cathy also reported that Thomas D'Alfonso, of Monroeville, trolled up a 16.6-pound mahi along the 20-fathom line on the boat Reel Trouble.
Meanwhile, "quite a few limits" of summer flounder were reported by Slobodjian at Jim's.
He said Brown Shoal in Delaware Bay has started to produce. He also pointed out that the inside waters from Cape May Harbor in the Intracoastal Waterway down to Wildwood has summer flounder. He said Cape May Reef has a ton of shorts with few keepers.
We can once again add tautog to the legal list beginning Wednesday. We can catch one fish at 15 inches each day in a season that runs Aug. 1 through Nov. 15.
Well, it is an added attraction.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
