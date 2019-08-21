Bobby Ogden caught a 68-pound white marlin in the second day of the annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament Tuesday at Canyon Club Resort Marina in Cape May.
The tournament’s other venue is at Sunset Marina in Ocean City, Maryland.
Ogden’s catch was the heaviest white marlin weighed in so far at the tournament. The Upper Merion Township, Pennsylvania, resident was fishing with Capt. Blaine Champlain aboard Marty Judge.
The third heaviest was caught when angler Kevin Stafford weighed a 65-pounder aboard Joe Rahman’s Auspicious, which is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.
On Monday, Avalon’s John Raimondo weighed a 67-pound white marlin for angler Bill Dever aboard Raimondo’s Sea Mistress, which is the tournament’s second heaviest.
In the tuna division, Charley Pereira, of Nags Head, North Carolina, weighed a 80-pound yellowfin aboard Sushi. His catch is the second heaviest in the tournament.
On Monday, Dem Boysk, of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, weighed a 96-pound yellowfin for Tommy Hancock for the lead. Mark Deblasio’s Blue Runner, from Manasquan, is in third with a 79-pound yellowfin.
In the dolphin category, Todd Dickerson of Laytonsville, Maryland, aboard his boat Top Dog weighed a 33-pound dolphin. His catch tied Curtis Campbell, of Baltimore, aboard Reel Estate for the heaviest dolphin.
Ed Russo, of Carlstadt, Bergen County, aboard his Big Deal, and Jamie Diller, of Stone Harbor, aboard his Canyon Lady are tied for second, each catching a 27-pounder.
Campbell, Russo and Diller each made their catches Monday.
In the wahoo division, Ross Clubb, of Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, weighed a 33-pounder from his Chain Reaction. Clubb’s catch pushed Thomas Colquhoun into second place.
On Monday, Colquhoun, of Ocean City, Maryland, weighed a 29-pounder aboard his Special Situation. Andy Schlotter, of Hilltown, Pennsylvania, aboard My Time is third with a 28-pounder.
There weren’t any blue marlins weighed Monday or Tuesday, which leaves that division wide open.
