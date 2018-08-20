Inshore fishing is resulting in quite a variety, and summer flounder are still solid in the back bays, inlets and ocean.
Frank Jankowski got close to the 10-pound mark for summer flounder for the second time in a month or so.
The former operator of Frank’s Boats in Strathmere was fishing Saturday between the Deauville Inn and the Corson Inlet Bridge with wife Candy, who is also a very good fisher. He had been using a green bucktail but heard that pink was the new red-hot color. He changed tactics and added a minnow to form an attractive combination.
When the tide turned and started out, he had a bite that swiped the minnow. He put another minnow on the hook and had another pick-up. This one hugged the bottom.
He figured it was a big one, so he and Candy teamed up. He fought the fish to the boat, and Candy handled the net. When he got the fish almost to the surface, Candy netted it while it was still 6 inches under.
This one weighed 9.92 pounds and was 29¾ inches long (photo on B10). Last month, he caught a 9.2-pound summer flounder that measured 29½ inches.
So as all fisherman might expect, Frank’s comments Monday were that he was “looking for that 10-pounder” and “I’’m on a roll.”
More flounder
“Enough to take home!”
That’s the way Bob Cope, captain of the Cape May charter boat Full Ahead described recent summer flounder fishing.
He said they caught 11 keeper summer flounder more than the 18-inch minimum plus two mahi Sunday and 16 summer flounder with the largest 7½ pounds, plus some ling and sea bass, on Friday.
Cope who docks at Utsch’s Marina in Cape May, said there seems to be “more to keep” lately.
Steve Bent on the charter boat Free Spirit said Monday he has been catching summer flounder but was way more impressed with the amount of Spanish mackerel he has been racking up for his customers.
He said he has trolled up some 4- to 7-pound Spanish mackerel, including one that measured 26 inches. Bent said they caught 15 and kept seven on one recent trip. He is trolling No. 3 Clark’s spoons. He has also been catching black sea bass.
He said one trip had two dads and their sons, and when he hooked up he handed the rods to the sons. Bent said it was a good time with hooked-up anglers and smiling faces.
Paul Thompson runs the Porgy IV party boat from South Jersey Marina in Cape May. He said they are catching a few “nice ones” at the Old Grounds south of Cape May but that there haven’t been great numbers of summer flounder.
John Nigro reported from the Starfish fleet headquarters in Sea Isle City that the Susan Hudson party boat had a successful four-hour trip inshore Monday morning with captain Mike Weigel at the controls.
Nigro said they had keeper summer flounder but what was more interesting is that they caught a lot of croaker and “a good bit” of triggerfish. He said another recent journey resulted in bluefish and keeper sea bass.
Mike O’Neill said he had a Sunday trip on the Stray Cat charter/open boat out of Seaview Harbor Marina that they were “blown on, rained on and knocked around,” yet he managed to catch a few “gaffer” mahi.
He said they were done early and beat it back to the dock.
Both Bent and O’Neill agreed said are no tuna to be caught within range of South Jersey sport-fishing craft. Yellowfin tuna and bluefish seem to have migrated north in cooler water as the ocean temps in this area heated up into the mid- to upper-70s.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
