Here’s a report that surely will get the area’s striped bass fans wired up.

Three more keeper striper hit the scales at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon on Sunday.

Dave Showell verified them for three striper hounds fishing together in a small boat.

Gene Stevenson caught what Dave described as the lunker of the day — a 23.3-pound, 36-inch striper.

That was the third entry in the Tides of March contest for striped bass and white perch Dave is running this month.

The second entered in the contest was caught by Vince Trasatti. It measured 30 inches. Gordon Muller also had a keeper on that Sunday sojourn. Dave’s appropriate comment on his shop’s Facebook page: “Sunday dinner.”

Got that right and much more.

And where were they fishing? They didn’t say. Surprise!

And keeping the focus on Showell’s contest: A new leader came aboard in the white perch division.

It was Mandell Mobley with two 1.35-pound white perch that were part of a 10-fish stringer that weighed a total of 8.94 pounds.

Dave was out doing stuff connected with an an always-demanding fishing operation when the local scribe called Monday morning. Pinch-hitter Ray Slemmer was on the job and busy with customers. So no further details were forthcoming Monday morning.

Until this report, fishing for striper was mainly characterized as a lot of shorts under the 28-inch minimum. The season in all New Jersey waters from the the back bays to 3 miles off the coast opened March 1.

Right now, state regulations allow for one fish daily possession from 28 inches to less than 43 inches and one daily 43 inches or longer. On April 1, the regs change to one fish daily from 28 inches to 38 inches.

A.C. action

Noel Feliciano is back in the groove at One Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City after a revitalizing winter break.

He said Monday his fishers are reporting short striped bass from the backwaters behind Margate to off West End Avenue (Mile Stretch) in Atlantic City.

He also had a surprise report about ling caught off the T-jetty in Atlantic City.

Showell said Sunday his grass shrimp hole produced all he needed for his fishers, who snapped up most of them.

White perch are still plentiful in most of the area’s rivers and streams. That has been a dynamite fishery all around South Jersey.

Showell said it is more of an early-morning and night bite right now. Bloodworm also work for white perch.

Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine said he did not weigh any bass but did have a report of a car mired on the beach there. The Brigantine surf fishing season is officially underway.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.

During the winter, his column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

A look back at Trout Season

1 of 18

Contact: 609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

