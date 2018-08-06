Matthew Cornman put his aluminum boat in the back bays of Atlantic City, next to the Albany Avenue bridge, Saturday.
He did not go far from there. He dropped his MagicTail Bucktail in the water and before he got the few blocks to the train bridge going into Atlantic City, he hooked up with an 11.79-pound summer flounder.
It turned out to be the Southern Regional winner in the statewide Jersey Coast Anglers Association Fluke Tournament. It also was probably the biggest summer flounder caught in South Jersey this year.
The 31-year-old electrician trailered his boat from his Gloucester City home. He said Monday he has been fishing all his life, introduced to it by his grandfather, and had never previously entered a contest.
Noel Feliciano's One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City was the JCAA weigh station that handled the certificatio. Between the $50 Calcutta and the regional prize, Cornman made it a nice payday of $4,569.
He was also in the bonus pool that could have earned him $50,000, but his fish was a couple of ounces less than the 12-pound minimum for the payoff.
Cornman said it was the biggest summer flounder he ever caught and one of three keepers he caught back there Saturday.
Those are the breaks.
Here's another version of the breaks.
The state's first-place winner was James Gurski of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, with a 12.9-pound doormat caught in the Sandy Hook region. Gurski would have qualified for the fat bonus payoff ... but — you guessed it — he did not get into the pool, according to a Jersey Coast Anglers statement provided by Paul Haertel.
He and his team still earned $4,569 for their effort, according to Haertel.
Joe Saro, of Lincroft, was third with another doormat that weighed 10.59 pounds and took the Jersey City regional honors.
He added some Calcutta money to his regional earnings and earned the most prize money for the day — $8,638.
The total JCAA payout was $31,852.
Haertel reported they had 221 entries despite rain and wind in the seven regions. John Chudzinski, of Cherry Hill, won the Barnegat Bay region with a 7.4-pound fish, and Kevin Oliver, of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, won the Long Beach Island reqion with an 8.6-pounder.
The awards ceremony will start at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Clarion Hotel in Toms River, with registration for the boat, motor and trailer grand prize held from 3 to 7 p.m.
Offshore happenings
Matt Slobodjian led his report from Jim's Bait and Tackle in Cape May with news about some very decent offshore big-game catches.
That report also included a note about a summer flounder caught by Roy Trainor, of Gibbstown. It was a 6.92-pounder that got second in the Southern region of the JCAA tournament.
The JCAA contest showed that summer flounder continue to be more than decent from one end of the state to the other, including some lingering in the back bays. And Matt also provided info about a 10.62-pound flounder caught at Cape May Reef by Tom Sebastion, of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.
Matt reported the wind let up and Sunday had some good bluefin tuna and yellowfin tuna catches not only at Massey Canyon, a depression about 40 miles southeast of Cape May that has been popular for the sport-fishing crowd, but also at other well-known inshore spots, such as Hot Dog and Hambone.
Matt reported Marty Hannigan, of Medford Lakes, defeated a 48-pound wahoo outside East Lump.
Slobodjian added cobia to the mix collecting around the pot bouys.
Back inside, triggerfish are going strong around the rock piles. Kingfish seem to have made a sudden improvement in the surf and have been caught in the back bays. Sea bass are thick on some of the wrecks and reefs.
Youth tourney
The 43rd Boys and Girls Surf Fishing sponsored by the Ocean City Fishing Club is next Saturday, Aug. 11.
It is a free event at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge and is open to youth in three age divisions: 8 to 10, 11 to 12 and 12 to 16.
Parents or a guardian must sign a waiver for insurance purposes, and young fishers must bring their own fishing gear and bait.
Signups start 9 a.m., and fishing is from 10 to noon followed by an awards ceremony. Members of the OCFC will officiate.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
