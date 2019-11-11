Striped bass in the middleweight to light-heavyweight class are moving ever closer to South Jersey.

It seems as though that has been the hopeful expectation for some time now.

Carl Sheppard, captain of the charter boat Star Fish based at Morrison’s Marina in Beach Haven, put a 38-pounder in the boat Sunday while fishing north of Barnegat Inlet.

He said was all trolling because the spiny dog fish are thick on the bottom and gobbling up the bait and hitting the jigs.

Captain Carl also said trolling produced a couple of added attractions — two thresher sharks that hit the trailed lures.

And he said a tautog hit a trolled lure. Tog are more commonly known for hugging the bottom of the wrecks and reefs in the ocean.

George Bucci, of Northfield, is as dedicated a fisher as we have in South Jersey. He said he had what he called a painful experience in tough conditions during an ocean striped bass sortie to north of South Jersey on a friend’s boat Saturday.

So he rested up when he got back home and charged right back out fishing for striped bass that night at one of his local land-based haunts. He said Monday  he hooked into 15 to 20 striper. Then he went back Sunday night and got into 15 more.

He said a couple of them appeared to be barely keeper size (28 inches), but he returned them all to the water alive.

Those two outings probably eased the pain of his ocean experience.

George also said that there are a lot of speckled trout in our waters. He said he fishes for them with as light a bucktail or lure as possible.

Speckled trout have been reported elsewhere around the area.

Noel Feliciano said Monday from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that some have been caught from the T-jetty there by a few guys who have targeted them with light white or pink jig heads.

Matt Slobodjian of Jim’s Bait and Tackle in Cape May reported them last week around the Cape.

They are an nice added attraction to go with striped bass and the continuing remarkable catch of tautog.

Tog fishing is serious all over South Jersey waters.

It no doubt will get more serious Saturday when the daily possession limit jumps to five fish from the one we have been limited to so far. The minimum measurement of 15 inches will continue through Dec. 31.

Tog are all over the rockpiles, bulkheads, bridges and along the sod banks from Barnegat Inlet to Cape May. Green crab and white-legger crab have been working as bait.

Mike O’Neill had another super report Monday when he returned the charter/open boat Stray Cat back to his headquarters at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet.

“Whacking them!” he said.

Then he listed black sea bass, porgy, triggerfish, bluefish and bonito.

And he said on the way back he ran through 5 or 6 acres of striped bass complete with “birds and more birds” working. He said that was 5 miles off.

He said the birds were not gannets, and he labeled them “striper birds.”

Mike has a black sea bass run Friday, and then like many of the area’s charter boats and party boats, he will switch to tautog.

The Starfish party boat also had an excellent 10-hour trip Saturday out of Sea Isle City that resulted in lots of limits of black sea bass and nice-sized porgy. Dock master John Nigro said they went out again Monday and were not back yet. He said they had a number of wreck-fishing fans return after the excellent Saturday results.

The Starfish has one more 10-hour journey Friday before switching to an eight-hour daily schedule when the black seas bass season opens to 15 fish.

* * *

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.

Contact: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

