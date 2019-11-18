The weather took a chunk out of the local fishing scene over the weekend.

The last, most consistent connections were from Friday, and they indicated fishing was very good.

A report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom described one highlight tautog sortie into the ocean that resulted in store staffer Michael Frezza hauling up an 11.4-pound “white chin” tog.

Paul Puccini said Monday from Fish Heads that Frezza was on board the boat No Moores with David Moores. The crew had other quality tog working with Magictail tog jigs, a hot item for tog.

The Starfish party boat that launches from Sea Isle City had a “very, very good” 10-hour trip Friday. Dock master John Nigro said they were packed and everybody was “really happy.”

They caught tog, big bluefish, porgy and black sea bass.

John said they were gearing up for eight-hour trips this week because the weather and conditions are forecast to improve. He said he knows they are sailing Thursday because they already have enough signed up, but they are also geared up for Tuesday and Wednesday if enough fishers show up.

Some of the superlatives posted by area captains described Friday’s striped bass fishing as “insane,” “epic all-day long,” “all morning birds, bass, bait and whales.”

It sounds as though the fall striped bass migration started with striped bass to 20 or 22 pounds.

Those postings came off the Fisherman’s Headquarters website.

Area fishers hope more comfortable ocean, wind and tide conditions combine to create opportunities to work the ocean wrecks and reefs for tog, now that we are allowed a five-fish daily possession limit with a 15-inch minimum.

Tog are also all over the rockpiles in the inlets, piers and bulkheads and along the sod banks throughout.

Green crab and white-legger crab are the bait.

Tourney talk

With striped bass moving in and tautog plentiful, the signs are good for upcoming and ongoing events.

The Brigantine Elks Fishing Around the Clock striper contest begins at 12:01 a.m. Friday and runs to Sunday. It is a boat and individual event. Register a four-person boat crew for $60 or $30 for individuals. Fishing is from boat or land, and total weight of heaviest two bass decides the top three in both divisions.

Call Andy Grossman at Riptide Bait and Tackle at 609-264-0440 for details and to sign up. The contest benefits the Elks veterans programs.

Noel Feliciano has something working a lot out of One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City.

His Fishing for Toys holiday classic already has begun. This is the one that fishers can enter by donating a new unwrapped toy or gift at One-Stop prior to fishing. The gifts will be donated to the Atlantic City Police Athletic League for distribution to area youth for the holidays.

He also just organized a Tog for Turkey contest for Nov. 24-25. The first 10 to sign up get a turkey. First place is a RH Custom Rod.

Call Noel at 609-348-9450 for details on both.

Another neat feature of area land-based fishing is that speckled trout are showing up mainly around the rockpiles.

A new contest that fits with a growing trend has been established by the Cape-Atlantic Striper Club. The contest is a catch-and-release land-based striped bass event set for Nov. 28 to Dec. 1. The entry fee is $25.

There are some very specific regulations for this contest described in detail at capeatlanticstriperclub.com. Well-known striped bass fisher George Bucci, of Northfield, is one of the organizers.

* * *

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

* * *

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.

A look back at Trout Season

1 of 18

Contact: 609-350-0388 ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

