The 29th annual Mary Ann & Daniel J. Murphy Memorial Regatta, a powerboat event, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Lake Lenape in Mays Landing.

Admission is free are various sites around Lake Lenape, but a $10 pit pass gives fans access to the Park Road pit area both days.

Five classes of inboard hydroplanes, plus Jersey Speed Skiffs and two classes of flat-bottom ski boats, will have heats and finals both days. Galloway Township racer Warren Brown will pilot a Jersey Speed Skiff.

The event, once known as the Lake Lenape Spectacular, is now named in honor of the late Dan Murphy, a former hydroplane racer, and his late wife, Mary Ann. They were former residents of Longport and Atlantic City.

