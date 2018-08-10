The summer variety continues to expand as we head into mid-August.
Jim Moran reported from Moran’s Dockside in Avalon at least two sport-fishing craft returned with very solid tuna catches.
Moran said Friday morning that Frank Masse went to Hudson Canyon on his 50-foot Ocean to hook up with four bigeye tuna weighing up to 109 pounds and 18 yellowfin tuna. That was a long ride that paid off.
Moran also reported that Bill Fox on his Addiction, a 32-foot Blackfin, caught four yellowfin, one mahi and a 57.2-pound wahoo. No specific location was revealed.
Dave DeGennaro provided an interesting story.
He had Tess and Matt Tabaldi, of Manahawkin, on an offshore run Sunday when they jigged up a 16-inch Ilex squid.
DeGennaro rigged it up and dropped it down. It attracted an 80-pound bluefin tuna the husband and wife tag-teamed and got it to the boat with light leader. They then moved and trolled up two yellowfin tuna in the 20- to 30-pound class.
Spearfish seem to have joined the fun to go with little tunny, bonito, Spanish mackerel, king mackerel and mahi on the inshore troll.
After reporting the offshore catch out of the Avalon Sport Fishing Center, Moran added that one of his surf-casters caught 10 kingfish.
Morgan Delaney at Whale Creek Marina also reported kingfish biting from Sea Isle City north to Strathmere.
Noel Feliciano said from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that kingfish are improving in the Atlantic County area.
Summer flounder fishing is best described as a lot of shorts and few keepers, but occasionally a double-figures doormat.
Captain Michael Scanny had a boatload of fishers Thursday morning on The Keeper party boat that operates from Margate Marina on Amherst Avenue.
Working it in the back bays of Longport and Margate, they racked up 76 total summer flounder with three keepers, and the pool winner was a 4.1-pounder.
Scanny kept the rods bending and the mate hustling with short sea bass and sea robin.
Patrick Connor, a 22-year-old visiting from Geneva, New York, had the cool catch of the day: a decent-size stargazer.
Irv Hurd on the party boat Miss Avalon said Friday they had a good catch of black sea bass and triggerfish in the inshore waters, and a couple of keeper summer flounder.
Will Martinez, an active fisher from Atlantic City, had the first entry into another contest promoted by Feliciano at One-Stop.
Martinez registered a 3.52-pound, 22-inch summer flounder Friday into a contest that continues in Atlantic City waters until Aug. 19. Noel is calling this one the Game Changer Fluke Tournament. Sign up for free at One-Stop for the chance to win cash awards and equipment.
Crabbing continues to be excellent throughout with lots of big blue claws. There is no more enjoyable way to spend some time with family and friends in the back bays.
And the shedder crab season is coming on again.
Tautog, triggerfish and sea bass are in the mix inshore and around the rocks and bridges. Small bluefish are plentiful, and small weakfish have moved in.
Sheepshead have been reported. Feliciano measured a tog that went 20 inches on Friday afternoon, but the fisher escaped unnamed.
Another neat, and considerably bigger, catch occurred on the Ventnor City Fishing Pier on Thursday afternoon when a young fisher waged a battle with a huge butterfly ray.
With a little help from a couple of his pals, he fought the fish around the end of the pier, down the entire length of the pier and into surf of the Ventnor beach, where curious and excited beach-goers gathered to watch them release the behemoth. They estimated the winged critter to be 8 feet wide.
We have a lot going on.
Follow Shep at
ShepOnFishing
Mike Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
