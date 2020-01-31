There are some decent fishing reports even as February arrives.
It just takes a little digging to uncover the facts.
White perch continue to dominate the local action. That fishery continues to be consistently good.
Striped bass are biting, too. We just can’t keep them when they’re caught in the rivers and streams and bays and back waters inside our inlets in New Jersey until March 1.
A couple of reports about recent blackfish catches put that fan favorite back in the lineup.
Add freshwater news that described some solid catches of yellow perch and crappie.
The Cape May Lady party boat will sail this Sunday from South Jersey Marina in Cape May. Captain Jason Kleinschmidt will guide the journey farther offshore and into deeper water on an all-day trip leaving at 6 a.m.
They will be going for blackfish, aka tautog. Kleinschmidt said they had a good recent inshore trip last Friday, with a 6½-pound tog topping the day’s catch.
Sunday was slower, with a lot of shorts under the 15-inch minimum to be a keeper.
He said they still had a relatively warm 45-degree water temp.
Moover Fishing Adventures based at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Harbor Inlet has had some big tog but also a lot of shorts recently. Captain Rob Moss said Friday they had an 11½-pound tog recently.
On Sunday, they had a lot of tog action but all shorts. They also caught ling and pollack, but no cod.
Moss said he will be going for tog until March 1.
The Jamaica II party boat out of Brielle, Monmouth County, had six codfish to 10 pounds and four blackfish to 8 pounds on a recent outing. Captain Joe Bogan said the boat was out fishing Friday and set to head out Saturday.
The Mullica River and environs and the Great Egg Harbor River watershed have been producing white perch. That’s not any breaking news. That has been a happening for weeks, at least.
They are also found in other stretches of waters, such as Back Creek around Husted’s Landing in Cumberland County.
Some real jumbos in the 1- to 2-pound range and real numbers, described as coolers full, have been documented for weeks.
They are biting mainly for fishers in kayaks, canoes and boats in deeper channels with grass shrimp, bloodworm as bait and small minnows on rigs with small hooks.
Crappie and yellow perch have been reported farther up the rivers in freshwater.
Events
Here‘s one more reminder about the Ocean City Intermediate School Fishing Club’s Sale and Flea Market from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday at the school gym, 2801 Bay Avenue.
Funds raised from the sale of new, used and vintage saltwater and freshwater gear support the club’ activities. Admission is $4 for adults, $1 for youths ages 6-13 and free for for youths under 6 when accompanied by a paying adult.
The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission winter meetings are will be held Feb. 4-6 in Arlington, Virginia. On Tuesday, striped bass are on the agenda at 11:15 a.m. and bluefish at 4:15 p.m. Participate in the livestream at ASMFC.org.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
