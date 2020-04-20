Fishing keeps providing some solace during these tough times.

We are adding species, and keeper striped bass are starting to increase.

Fishing until now has been primarily plenty of tautog and striped bass with a lot of white perch. That combination has been well documented.

Recently, reports have surfaced of bluefish, blowfish and black drumfish. Those species are not plentiful yet or widespread, but it seems we’re getting some variety moving in as we head toward May.

We need some kind of boost to get going, don’t we?

Some fishers have not been confined. The rocks stars are picking tautog off the jetties in good numbers and of good size. The Atlantic City jetties and bulkheads in Absecon Inlet are giving up some tog beauties, if you can call them that.

Some of the regulars at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City don’t seem to miss. Isidro Valentin lives close by One-Stop and works the T-jetty a lot. He seems to be able to have his picture taken by Noel Feliciano with keeper tog almost every time he climbs out on the rocks.

We have until April 30 in this version of tog season. Then it closes until the next open season from Aug. 1 through Nov. 15 with one fish daily possession at minimum length of 15 inches.

Legal striped bass between the allowed minimum of 28 inches to less than 38 inches are getting more active.

And there was at last a report of a striper longer than 38 inches that was released.

Dave Showell said Monday from Absecon Bay Sportsman Center in Absecon that it looks as though white perch have migrated more upriver in in the Mullica River environs from where they had been residing.

He has received stories that the mouth of the Mullica has bigger striped bass, with some keepers in the 29-inch range.

Tony Pano hauled one off an Atlantic City jetty that measured 34 inches, safely within the keeper range and good-eating size.

Bluefish have made an appearance but not in great numbers yet. Mauro Juarez got some in Lakes Bay.

Andy Grossman called from Riptide Bait and Tackle with the news that the City of Brigantine announced Monday that 2019 four-wheel drive vehicle permits will be honored for the front beach from the inlet jetty to the observation tower.

The public notice said “until such time as the beach-fee services are restored, all valid 2019 4X4 permits are valid for 2020 season.”

Grossman said Monday that to drive the front beach you also have to have a 2020 Spring Riptide Bait and Tackle Striper Derby permit.

Follow Shep at

Facebook.com/

ShepOnFishing

Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press.

His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.

A look back at Trout Season

1 of 18

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-350-0388

ShepOnFishing@yahoo.com

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments