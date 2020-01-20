The pretty winter weather did not translate into a lot of fishers getting out to enjoy the sunshine of a chilly mid-January Monday.
Joe Hughes was fishing Monday morning with two fishers when the local scribe called.
He said they were catching them up.
The kicker is that he was fishing off Islamorada in the Florida Keys on one of his Jersey Cape Guide Service trips. He had Mike Deckerd, of Ocean City. and Ryan Schwartz, of Denver, on board.
Joe said he has been catching some of the many species for which the Florida Keys are renowned: jacks, snook, redfish, tarpon and “a lot of mah,” for examples.
Joe is headquartered in Sea Isle City but from Christmas to Easter he runs mainly weekends out of Islamorada. He said he also books stints at Montauk, New York.
He said the air temperature in Florida Monday morning was 75 degrees on an overcast day with light winds.
The phone number for Joe’s Jersey Cape Guide Service is 609-827-3442.
Joe added as a parting shot to further bust chops that he also had a good year on striped bass up here.
White perch have been the hot story for many weeks in South Jersey.
The Mullica River and connecting estuaries and the Great Harbor River watershed that flank Atlantic County have been prime stretches of water for white perch.
And now we can add Back Creek and the feeder streams near Husted’s Landing in the Bridgeton area to the list for good white perch catches.
White perch have been acclaimed as plentiful and quality, with numerous 1- to 2-pound jumbos in the mix.
Fishers have advised that white perch are more in the deeper channels.
It seems as though the white perch fans are having more luck fishing from boats, kayaks and canoes than from the banks.
Grass shrimp and bloodworm reign as bait, but small minnows are working, too.
Schoolie striped bass are still lurking, according to a report from Fisherman’s Headquarters in Ship Bottom.
We can’t fish for them in the back bays inside the inlets. We are allowed to try for them in the surf of the front beaches out to the New Jersey boundary at 3 miles.
There also was another great report of offshore winter fishing.
Captain Joe Bogan of the party boat Jamaica 2 said Monday they did well on tautog with a few codfish, pollack and ling while bottom fishing in 120 feet of water out of Brielle, Monmouth County, on Saturday.
He said Wes Shourt, a customer from the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, made the drive north pay off when he returned with an 11-pound, 13-ounce tautog.
Rutgers course
An Introductory Fisheries Science for Stakeholders (IFISSH) course of the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Service will run every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. from Jan. 28 to March 31.
Call Kelly Jurgensen at 732-349-1152 for details.
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Tuesdays and Saturdays in print and Mondays and Fridays online.
